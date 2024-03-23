After Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Revealed The Birth Of Their New Child, Pete Wentz, Katy Perry And Other Music Stars Reached Out

Congratulations to Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, and the newest member of their little family! On Friday, the couple announced the birth of their second child via Instagram, and there’s no doubt that they’re probably feeling the love today. Less than 24 hours later, over 1,300 comments have poured in from fans and stars alike, congratulating the parents. And, all the support from some of the music industry’s biggest icons, including Katy Perry and Pete Wentz, is especially cute to see.

Both stars shared on Instagram a photo of what seems like doodles and a part of a portrait with the words, “A little bird whispered to me.” While it seems cryptic, it all makes sense once you read the caption, where they revealed that their son’s name is Cardinal. They also mentioned that they won’t be sharing pictures of their kids to protect their privacy. Here’s the full post:

One of the best parts about how the couple shared this news has been seeing how a number of their famous musical friends have reached out to share their excitement about the baby reveal. Lionel Richie and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz are just two of the legends on the comments list that showed their love. And, one of the most noticeable commenters of course was from Madden’s twin brother and the other half of the pop rock band, Good Charlotte, Joel Madden. The comments included:

Pete Wentz: ✨✨✨

Katy Perry: Another earth angel. ♥️

Joel Madden: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Lionel Richie: 🤎

Sam Carter: ❤❤❤

Deryck Whibley: ❤❤❤

Cardinal is the couple’s second child together. In 2019, the Bad Teacher actress gave birth to their first daughter, Raddix. While they’ve worked to keep their daughter out of the spotlight (which will most likely happen with Cardinal too), Diaz has been vocal about how much she’s enjoying being a mother , and she has even divulged everyday life details, like Raddix’s interesting diet . She’s also mentioned how surprised she is with how fast kids grow and change, and that she’s relishing every moment – something most parents can likely relate to.

For the most part, Cameron Diaz hasn't been seen on-screen since having kids. In 2018, after some back-and-forth reports, she confessed that she retired from acting , which confirmed people’s suspicions after she hadn’t been seen on screen for quite a few years since appearing in The Other Woman and other movies.

However, recently, while enjoying mom life, she’s made a few television appearances on The Drew Barrymore Show and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. She’ll also be starring in an upcoming Netflix project that’s part of the 2024 movie schedule called Back in Action, and she'll be in another film called Outcome, alongside Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, and Matt Bomer.

Even though Good Charlotte’s latest song was dropped in 2020 and their last album was released in 2018, Diaz’s husband, Benji, seems to also be ramping up his schedule while being on dad duty. There have been talks about an upcoming tour for the band, but nothing is confirmed yet. Most recently, they performed at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, and even surprised the crowd by bringing out Lil Wayne.

The couple seems to have some great stuff going on in the near future, and it’ll be exciting to see what is next in their journey. For now, they’ll probably just be laying low for a bit and enjoying time with their new baby, which we support 100%.