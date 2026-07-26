I Just Watched Masters Of The Universe, And There’s One Thing It Does Way Better Than The Odyssey

I’d been wanting to watch Masters of the Universe in theaters when it came out. Then it dropped right in the middle of several work trips, and I, like many, did not catch it during its theatrical run, though I’ve had time now that it’s one of the new streaming movies. I did catch The Odyssey a few days ago, and I was a little shocked to realize Masters does one thing way better than Christopher Nolan’s film did.

I’m not someone who was super familiar with Mattel’s Masters of the Universe before I watched it with my Amazon Prime Video subscription this week. I am not an ‘80s kid, and I had never more than a passing familiarity with the concept, so one thing I really needed when watching was a solid introduction to the characters. Frankly, Masters of the Universe does this way better than The Odyssey does.

As someone with no foreknowledge of what I was getting into, Travis Knight’s movie does a great job of explaining what Eternia is and who the relevant stakeholders are. This is particularly true when it comes to the folks from Eternia who are not the major names in the movie but who help to build the universe: Ram-Man, Dian, Fisto, Mekaneck and more.

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Masters of the Universe really hammers home these names. There’s a whole backstory behind their ridiculous nicknames, and how Adam had given them when he was still a child before he left for Earth. Adam doesn’t know that much about his people because he left when he was 10, and we learn about them through his younger perspective. This explanation helps us to understand why the names feel a little silly, but it also burns them into our brains, no prior knowledge required.

Then, later in the movie, Adam also gives a speech during which he repeats character names and asks his motley Eternos family to join together. Because of this, there’s a second time where we are asked to focus on the side characters and how they impact the story.