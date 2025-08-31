How Hugh Jackman Sent Support To Darren Aronofsky And The Caught Stealing Crew Amid The Film’s Opening Weekend

We may be moving towards the latter part of the 2025 movie schedule, but there are still plenty of great titles being released at this point in the year. Caught Stealing, the latest feature from director Darren Aronofsky, is one of the most recent films to hit cinemas. Thus far, the crime thriller has captured critics’ attention, and it’s also earned a look from Hugh Jackman. That was evidenced by the fact that Jackman posted some words of support for Aronofsky and co. amid the film’s opening weekend.

The Caught Stealing premiere in New York drew out a few notable faces this past week, and among them was Hugh Jackman. It was there that he not only posed for photos but also mixed it up with Darren Aronofsky and the cast. Jackman even posed for photos with the film’s lead actor, Austin Butler and, as a video shared by THR showed, the Australian actor had kind words for Butler’s work. Sometime later, Jackman took to his Instagram story to share a photo of himself that was taken at the premiere and to share a message:

Go see [Caught Stealing]!! Congrats to my dear friend [Darren Aronofsky] & the massively talented cast.

The man who was initially doubted for the role of Wolverine has built a reputation for being one of the kindest stars in show business, and this post certainly tracks with that. I honestly never get tired of seeing artists support each other, and this is a sweet example of that. Also, I guess it probably shouldn’t be all that surprising that Jackman attended that premiere and praised the film. That’s because of his connection to the director.

Darren Aronofsky previously collaborated with Hugh Jackman on the 2006 film The Fountain. The science-fiction, romance film that involves three different stories involving varied characters played by Jackman and Rachel Weisz. While the movie bombed at the box office and received mixed reviews, it has garnered something of a cult following. Now, after seeing Jackman shout out Aronofsky, a part of me is thinking about the possibility of them reuniting for another film at some point in the future.

At this point, though, a lot of eyes seem to be on Caught Stealing, which was positively reviewed by CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. The movie centers around a former baseball player (Austin Butler) who finds himself unexpectedly thrust into the criminal underworld in 1990s New York after agreeing to watch a neighbor’s cat. Also in the movie are Zoë Kravitz (with whom Butler was competitive amid a scene), a mohawk-sporting Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D'Onofrio, Benito Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Regina King and Carol Kane.

So it pretty much goes without saying that Darren Aronofsky assembled quite the ensemble for his newest production, and it’s wonderful to see that it’s being well received. The icing on the cake for me, however, is the sight of Hugh Jackman sharing some praise for the film. In some cases, the ties that bind some creatives can be quite strong, and it seems Jackman and Aronofsky still have a solid bond.

Check out Caught Stealing, which is playing in theaters nationwide now. Fans who want to check out The Fountain can also do so by renting or buying it on digital platforms.