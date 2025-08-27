Austin Butler Confirmed All The Caught Stealing Rumors About His Butt Were Totally True

Rumors and celebrity go together like nothing else, with famous folk being a hot topic of conversation for nearly everything they do (or could do). As the 2025 movie schedule prepares to bring us Darren Aronofsky’s latest film, Caught Stealing, star Austin Butler has just revealed that the rumors which floated around about his butt in the movie are completely true.

What Did Austin Butler Say About His Caught Stealing Booty?

When people talk celeb gossip, topics like who they’re dating, feuding and working with frequently come up, but so do things like their bodies. Oscar-nominee Austin Butler has long since moved on from his Elvis starring gig to roles in movies like Dune: Part 2 and another book-to-screen adaptation, Caught Stealing.

The film will see him portray a former baseball player who gets wrapped up in New York’s criminal underworld after cat-sitting for a neighbor, and the talk going around was that Butler was encouraged to develop his gluteus maximus to baseball player bubble-dom for the role. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight recently, he was asked if he and his trainer really “worked on getting that baseball player booty just right,” and whether or not the director actually sent him photos of butts for inspiration. He replied:

That’s really true. That’s true. It was very important to Darren, you know? He’s a big time director. [smiles] Yeah, it was very important.

Well, I suppose we should just call him Austin Butt-ler, amirite? (I had to, it’s right there!) It’s worth noting that the actor is known for his commitment when playing roles like Elvis Presley (and we all remember how hard it was for him to shake that accent), so it makes a lot of sense that a request from Aronofsky as simple as pumping up his hind quarters would be an easy one.

When watching the clip, I couldn’t help butt notice (sorry) that the actor (who’s next starring in one of the upcoming A24 movies, Enemies, with Jeremy Allen White) seemed a bit bashful when speaking of his booty transformation. Though the Caught Stealing trailer doesn’t show off his hard work in that area, there are a few spicy scenes where the full film may make it possible for fans to enjoy his dedication to his craft in a whole new way.

It was just a few days ago that the star’s trainer revealed how he’s gotten into “peak shape” for his films, and it includes a lot of running, cycling and squatting to help define what appears to be every muscle in the former child actor’s body. Luckily, the game plan is to focus on “strength and longevity” when it comes to his training and diet, so that nothing he does to transform physically for his roles will negatively affect his health.

You know what’s also lucky? That the star listened to his director and upped his game when it came to firming up that butt, and viewers will get to enjoy the fruits of that labor on August 29.