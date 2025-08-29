Austin Butler & Zoë Kravitz 'Caught Stealing' Interview
Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz dish.
Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz dish on working together in Darren Aronofsky's new crime thriller "Caught Stealing" in this interview with CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic. The stars discuss their competitive natures, working with the iconic director and much more. Plus, Austin Butler opens up about his relationship with Laura Dern and how it connects to his own late mother. "Caught Stealing" is in theaters August 29.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:15 - Austin Butler CAUGHT STEALING my look
00:37 - Austin Butler And Zoë Kravitz Got So Competitive During One ‘Caught Stealing’ Scene They Still Can’t Agree On How It Went Down
01:30 - ‘Story Of My Life’: Austin Butler And Zoë Kravitz Joke About Why Their ‘Caught Stealing’ Characters Are Even Together
02:17 - ‘That Was A Conundrum For Me’: Austin Butler Really Had To Trust Darren Aronofsky With One Key Element Of His Performance In ‘Caught Stealing’
03:00 - Austin Butler Opens Up About Laura Dern And Their Relationship's Touching Connection To His Late Mother
04:11 - Even Austin Butler And Zoë Kravitz Were Impressed By The Acting Skills Of The Cat In ‘Caught Stealing’
04:40 - Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz Describe Working With Darren Aronofsky In One Word
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV.
