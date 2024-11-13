So You're Telling Me There's A Chance I Can Dress Up In Roman Armour And Pretend I'm In Gladiator II In Real Life?

If you’re anything like me, you’re already hyped for the 2024 movie schedule release of Gladiator II. But fans don’t have to wait until opening night to celebrate their gladiator fandom—and no, it’s not just about snagging a collectible popcorn bucket . This time, you can dress up as a Roman soldier in authentic armor. That's right, the chance to step into the legendary Colosseum and channel your inner Maximus is now a reality, thanks to Airbnb.

In honor of Ridley Scott’s upcoming sequel , the popular vacation rental platform has announced a jaw-dropping, once-in-a-lifetime experience that invites a handful of lucky guests to explore the Colosseum after hours for an immersive evening of gladiator training and ancient history. And yes, this incredible experience is free! Per People , this exclusive event is part of Airbnb’s Icons series. It has previously brought fans closer to their favorite fictional worlds, offering stays and experiences at iconic locations like the Beetlejuice house and Professor X’s Mansion from X-Men 97. However, unlike those listings, the Gladiator II experience isn’t an overnight stay.

It’s a three-hour after-hours adventure designed to bring guests into the heart of ancient Rome, complete with historical armor, weaponry, and epic Colosseum vibes. The hospitality service’s description paints a vivid picture, as it described the experience:

Those brave enough to rise to the challenge will follow in the footsteps once traversed by victorious fighters, suit up in historically accurate armor, and put their skills to the test to determine their fate in battle. May you emerge triumphant and establish yourself as the ultimate gladiator, earning your place in history.

Once inside, participants will be greeted by their host after sunset and led into the Colosseum, aglow with candlelight. From there, it’s a fully immersive experience, described as a descent into the hypogeum.

In these underground chambers, warriors are prepared for battle and suit up in authentic armor matching your gladiator types. Guests will navigate the torch-lit tunnels, witness a live combat spectacle between seasoned gladiators, and eat a classic spread of grapes, pomegranates, and nuts. Then, it’s your turn to test your mettle: learn the art of combat and face off with fellow warriors under the watchful eye of a referee, embracing the chance to earn a taste of Roman glory in an unforgettable Colosseum showdown.

The experience culminates with watching professional gladiators battle it out in a heart-pounding showdown.

Then, after some hands-on training, guests will even get to try their skills in a simulated combat experience. And if you’re wondering how Airbnb pulled off an event of this scale, it’s likely thanks to Gladiator II’s highly anticipated release, which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington. With Mescal stepping into the ring as Lucius, the nephew of Commodus, Gladiator II promises to bring back the gritty, intense spectacle fans loved in the original film, and the global travel brand’s immersive experience looks like the perfect lead-up.

But here’s the catch: booking a spot for this experience might be more complicated than winning your own Colosseum battle. It will only be available for two nights -- May 7 and 8 -- each evening hosting up to 16 guests. Booking requests open on November 27 and will remain open until December 9, but with only 32 spots available, demand is expected to be fierce. So, if you’ve set your sights on stepping into the epic world, mark your calendars, set an alarm, and be ready to hit that booking page.

For fans eager to witness the blood-pumping drama of Gladiator II, this exclusive event offers a rare chance to live out a piece of ancient Roman history and a Hollywood fantasy in the Colosseum itself. And with the movie boasting early rave reviews for Mescal’s performance and thrilling action sequences, this experience will be the ultimate way to get in the gladiator spirit.