Why Kylie Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Joining Charli XCX's Movie Despite Spending Years In Front Of Cameras

Considering the fact that Kylie Jenner has been on camera since she was 10 years old as one of the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you’d think her cameo in one of the latest 2026 movie releases, The Moment, would be an easy day at work. Not so fast. Jenner just got honest about how it felt to take on the role.

Charli XCX’s new movie is a mockumentary about being in the center of the brat phenomenon, and Kylie Jenner has a small role as a heightened version of herself. Here’s what the reality star had to say about taking the role:

I was very nervous up until we were actually doing it. I think I'm comfortable in front of cameras, less comfortable doing something I've never done before in front of people… I think after the first take, I was like 'Okay. I feel good about this.' And I was very well prepared.

Jenner shared her nerves while doing an interview with Instagram alongside Charli XCX and The Moment director Aiden Zamari. While it’s certainly second nature for the 28-year-old to be under lights and camera crews, she explained that acting was something new to her that had her a little anxious before her day on set. As she continued:

Well, first I wanted to memorize my lines. I was thinking of working with an acting coach, but then I'm like, 'I'm playing myself, and I'm in the movie for like three minutes.' But just practicing with people that I trust and my friends and my family, that gave me confidence.

The socialite and businesswoman has done everything from wearing a bra out of pomegranate seeds to opening up about her stretch marks to the public, but her comments show that there’s things left that can get her out of her comfort zone. That being said, it wasn’t long before Kylie Jenner eased into being on the movie's set, and according to Charli XCX and The Moment director, she seemed calm, cool and collected while doing her scene.

Charli, on the other hand, decided to opt for some acting lessons for the film, considering she’s been getting a lot of roles left and right. The two social media stars bonded over leaning on the people close to them when preparing for their role in The Moment.

While Jenner didn’t mention him by name, we certainly have to wonder if her beau Timothée Chalamet had anything to do with helping her prepare for the meta-acting role. The couple have been together for three years, with Jenner recently often being a subject of Chalamet’s speeches on the award show circuit, along with walking red carpets with him. The couple have also been sparking engagement rumors recently.

The Moment has received mixed reception from critics and audiences since coming out in limited theaters ahead of its wide release this weekend. It’s a Charli XCX-themed weekend, as the singer also fronted the soundtrack for Wuthering Heights, which hits theaters this Friday as well.