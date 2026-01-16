Kylie Jenner And Charli XCX Have New Movie Coming, And They Had Me At Black Bikini

The past few years have seen several great concert films from artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and K-Pop groups like BTS. However, we never got one from Charli XCX, despite her dominating 2024 with her album Brat. That’s all about to change — kind of. The Moment is an upcoming A24 movie that serves as a mockumentary about that pop culture phenomenon, and the “Apple” singer enlisted none other than Kylie Jenner to help with promotion, which naturally they did by donning black bikinis.

Kylie Jenner is actually one of several familiar faces who will appear in The Moment, possibly portraying a fictionalized version of herself, just like Charli XCX. Brat Summer may be over, but at least through the movie and marketing like this, we can bask in its glow a little longer:

(Image credit: Charli XCX's Instagram Stories)

Kylie Jenner traded in the pink wig and latex dress (which Charli XCX showed her approval of) for an ensemble of a black latex bikini and white robe as she and The Moment’s star and producer announced that advanced tickets are now available in Los Angeles and New York. Charli XCX twinned with The Kardashians star, sporting what appeared to be a slightly skimpier bikini and adding black shades to complete the sassy look.

The photo appears to have been taken behind-the-scenes of the movie, as the latex bikini looks like the same one Kylie Jenner sports in the movie’s trailer, which you can see below:

The Moment | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

In addition to Charli XCX in the main role (obviously), The Moment stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Alexander Skarsgård and more, and I’m excited to hear the reaction after it premieres at Sundance Film Festival next week ahead of its theatrical release January 30.

The Moment is just one of several projects Charli XCX has coming on the 2026 movie calendar. She’s set to appear in the dark comedy thriller The Gallerist and the erotic thriller I Want Your Sex— both of which are also premiering at Sundance. She also worked on the music for Mother Mary, Anne Hathaway’s upcoming thriller that looks like a witchy version of the Eras Tour and has reportedly signed on for a project with Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike.

As for Kylie Jenner, she may have spent the majority of her life in front of TV cameras, but unlike sister Kim Kardashian, she hasn’t yet attempted to take over the world of scripted entertainment. The Moment will serve as her acting debut, and she opened up to Khloé Kardashian on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast about how nervous she was, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh my God. For the Charli movie coming out, I was — Khloé, I was so scared for days to actually do it. I had a very small part. I mean, I had a lot of lines, but I was just so afraid.

You have to imagine she got at least some acting advice from boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, as he collects awards for Marty Supreme. And hey, Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair is, like, one of Hulu’s top shows, so Kylie Jenner has so many people to turn to.

For now, though, bikini shots are something she’s quite familiar with, and we’ll have to see what other iconic fashion moments Charli XCX provides ahead of The Moment hitting theaters on Friday, January 30.