Jenna Ortega, Natalie Portman And Charli XCX Are In A New Movie Together, And The Red Carpet Fashion Is Fire

If you’re big fans of Jenna Ortega, Natalie Portman and Charli XCX, you’ll be happy to know these powerhouse women are teaming up for a new movie with such a wild plot. Their 2026 movie release, The Gallerist, follows a desperate gallerist who ropes her assistant into transforming the corpse of a rude art influencer—who dies on-site—into a shocking work of art. Speaking of works of art, the three stars turned their red carpet premiere into an unforgettable fashion moment with their unique blends of style and glam.

Given Ortega, Portman and Charli XCX are starring in a movie about the art world, it's fitting that their fits for the premiere were eye-popping. At the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater, the three leading ladies were fire on the red carpet, wearing distinctive blends of high fashion that deserved to be displayed in an art exhibit:

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For stars who are wearing such muted tones, it’s so ironic what a commanding statement each outfit brings. Jenna Ortega, who’s known for her gothic red carpet moments, decided to go for a lighter Muglar look. Her ensemble from the spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection consists of a light tan long-sleeved collared shirt with padded shoulders. Her long shirt was a darker-toned tan that matched the color of her sleeves. Accessorized with Le Silla heels, the Wednesday star’s look screams sophistication and grace.

In some of Natalie Portman’s most famous movies, she's played a galactic queen, and she brought that same royal elegance to Sundance. As part of the Oscar winner’s refined look, she wore a long, brown wool coat with a black turtleneck top that gives a winter-by-the-mountains vibe. Now, that’s modern-day royalty right there.

Charli XCX wore muted tones similar to Ortega's, but her red carpet outfit blended her signature brat summer edge with avant-garde chicness. Styled by Simon Carle, the British pop star wore a cream-colored mini dress.

However, the most unconventional standout feature of the songstress' fit is the clear PVC rain poncho she’s got over the dress. The white lace along the bottom edges almost creates a packaged, doll-like result. The “Fancy” singer’s movie career is just beginning, as she's also co-starring with Kylie Jenner in The Moment and appearing in the upcoming horror film Faces of Death. And, if Charli's Simon Carle ensemble indicates anything, it's that fans can expect her to look quite chic when she arrives at premieres.

The stars of The Gallerist certainly slayed the Sundance red carpet, wearing art-inspired and distinctive styles that were perfect for their movie’s twisted tone. Just as their comedy-thriller is all about the fearless endeavors to achieve art, Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, and Charli XCX turned their premiere looks into a masterpiece of their own. Keep checking in to find out when the film flick will get a wide theatrical release.