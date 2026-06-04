David Harbour's Comments About Avengers: Doomsday Made My Worries For The Movie Go Away

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going for over a decade, and fans are hyped about one upcoming Marvel movie in particular. Namely, The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday, which will be the shared universe's next big crossover event. The Doomsday cast includes David Harbour's Red Guardian, and his recent comments about seeing footage are helping to quell my worries about the title.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, leading to tons of theories and rumors arriving online. The only people who really know what to expect from the movie are those who were on set, and during a clip from Collider's TikTok, Harbour spoke about the scale of the forthcoming blockbuster, offering:

It's such an enormous production, the Avengers: Doomsday production. And you think to yourself, 'Well, how are they, you know, doing all this? And what are they doing with all that money?'

Honestly, can you blame him? The Russo Brothers' last two movies were huge, and it looks like the same can also be said for Avengers: Doomsday. Those of us who haven't run a film production that big might be overwhelmed by its size, and confused about how all the pieces fit together. Although there is precedent in both Infinity War and Endgame (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription).

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Fans who have watched the Marvel movies in order know that The Russo Brothers did the impossible with their previous two Avengers movies (as well as Captain America: Civil War). They somehow cracked the code to servicing a huge cast of characters, while also creating an emotionally impactful story. And while David Harbour had original doubts (and... same), his tune changed after seeing some footage for himself. As the Stranger Things star went on to say:

And then I watched just several scenes in ADR, and I was silenced in any of my critique, by going like 'Wow, these Russo Brothers really understand the secret sauce of these films and what they do.' It's a mythology, it's a broad emotional mythology that is just vivid and vast in a way, and this movie, and I've seen like maybe six minutes of it, and it is as good as anything I've seen. So, I'm very impressed with it.

Honestly, these comments are making me feel better too. While The Russo Brothers' resume speaks for itself, the MCU is in a very different place than it was during Infinity War and Endgame. There have been a ton of peaks and valleys over the years, including box office bombs like The Marvels. Marvel movies are no longer guaranteed for success, and the concerns about superhero fatigue have only gotten louder.

But it sounds like The Russo Brothers have hit gold again. At least, according to David Harbour. But since he had his own doubts, I'm definitely feeling relieved to hear how impressed he is with the next Avengers movie.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if audiences head to theaters in droves as they did for the last two Avengers flicks.