How Much Does It Cost For An Avenger To Vacation With Their Family? A Lot, According To Chris Hemsworth’s Recent Trip Details

A vacation can be a pricey proposition for just about anyone. You have to consider elements like travel expenses (such as plane tickets or fuel costs), lodging and more, and those sums only increase when one has a family. In most cases, celebrities end up paying a pretty penny as well when they go on vacay. Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has taken more than a few trips with his brood over the years, and you can’t help but wonder how much it costs for an Avenger to travel. Well, a report provides us with an idea and, yeah, it’s a lot.

Chris Hemsworth reportedly spent Christmas with wife Elsa Pataky, their three kids and a host of loved ones in Fiji. More specifically, the group stayed at a private resort located on the island of Tavarua, which features sandy beaches with nearby villas and beautiful-looking water. Of course, it’s only natural that such beautiful surroundings would come with a hefty price tag. According to Daily Mail , it costs $6,000 – per person – for a seven-night stay. Yes, you read that correctly. Now, I’ll admit to not being the most skilled mathematician but, with the five members of the core family alone, that comes to $30,000 for the entire week. (My wallet is screaming just thinking about such a bill.)

Of course, you get what you pay for, though and, in this case, the tourists got a private island on which to spend their holiday. Elsa Pataky has since posted photos from the trip, and it looks like everyone had a blast. In one Instagram post, she included a slideshow that showed the family soaking in the sun, sand and surf and simply enjoying one another’s company. Take a look for yourself:

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapataky) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I personally had a very enjoyable Christmas holiday, but one can’t help but feel just a tinge of FOMO when looking over those photos. Of course, very few of us make the money that Chris Hemsworth has made over the course of his successful career. He’s seriously put in the work over the years.

As a member of the Avengers cast , he’s starred in more than his fair share of Marvel Cinematic Universe films (which are available with a Disney+ subscription ) as the God of Thunder over the last decade or so. There’s also the lengthy list of other films he’s headlined, including the fight-scene heavy Extraction franchise. With so many financial hits on his resume, it’s no wonder that he can afford to shell out so much cash for an extravagant holiday vacay.

Chris Hemsworth’s career keeps him quite busy but, as previously alluded to, he’s made it a priority to carve out time for his loved ones. He and Elsa Pataky frequently post about their family’s excursions. In 2021, Hemsworth took a trip with his family before he began work on Thor: Love and Thunder, and the sights were downright gorgeous. Last year, they had a true holiday in the sun and, later in 2022, Hemsworth took his sons on a camping trip .

It’ll be exciting to see what kind of vacation adventures that the Avengers actor and his family have in 2023. I don’t know how you top a private island in Fiji, but I’m sure they can do so somehow. What I do know is that Chris Hemsworth’s checkbook better brace itself for whatever comes its way.