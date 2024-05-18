Chris Hemsworth On Hopping From Literal Superhero Thor To Playing A Villain In Furiosa

Iconic horror author and artist Clive Barker once said, "...a story is only as good as its villain." Based on the first high-octane Furiosa trailers , fans of action movies are in for one hell of a story when the upcoming Mad Max Saga film hits the 2024 movie schedule . The villain in question is Dr. Dementus, played by Marvel alum Chris Hemsworth – somewhat of a new kind of role for the A-lister who often plays the heroic type. Now, the Thor performer is talking about transitioning from playing a literal superhero to portraying a baddie for the George Miller-helmed flick.

The Spiderhead actor recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight alongside co-star Anya Taylor-Joy to discuss the transformative experience of stepping into a villain's shoes. He explained:

You want something to be a departure from what you’ve previously done. I’ve gotta say, the villain was incredibly refreshing. You’re allowed to be a little more boundless and free with your decisions and it was fun to run with that.

For one of the best Hollywood Chrises , playing a villain wasn't just a chance to break free from the heroic mold but an opportunity to dive into the complexities and freedoms these roles offer. While stepping into the shoes of a big bad might sound fun, it wasn't all smooth sailing. The fan-favorite actor had to undergo a significant transformation to become almost unrecognizable as Dementus , which included sporting an obscenely big nose. Reflecting on the process, he shared:

I think we both [he and Anya Taylor Joy] both had a good three, four hours in make up.

Playing a villain is a new challenge for the longtime Avengers actor but, according to him, the process of making the latest Mad Max movie was quite similar to how Kevin Feige handles the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth explained to Deadline :

There’s a similar passion. It’s like (what) Kevin Feige has to those films, a depth of knowledge and importance of it all, it feels very familiar. There’s nothing accidental on screen; it has a purpose or needs a purpose. To walk into a world that has a pre-existing franchise is an equal amount of excitement as well as fear.

Allegedly, the Men in Black actor's Dementus role was humorously described by a reporter at the Cannes press conference for Furiosa as a blend of Darth Vader and a Looney Toon, a comparison that made the star actor laugh. When discussing his inspiration for the role, Chris Hemsworth credited "the rich and wonderful script," which he had read two years before filming began. But, as production progressed, he discovered new aspects of Dementus with each scene:

I wanted there to be some humanity in him, I didn’t want to see him as the villain. He’s a survivor. He’s doing his best to make it through the next 24 hours like anyone else is. He’s a product of The Wasteland. He’s trying to protect his tribe.

The Extraction star's shift from the God of Thunder to a Mad Max villain showcases his versatility and willingness to embrace new challenges. As he continues to transform his career, audiences can anticipate seeing a different side of the beloved actor in Furiosa, which is set to storm theaters on May 24, 2024. After that, hear Chris Hemsworth returning to a heroic role, as he'll voice Optimus Prime in the animated movie Transformers One , which comes out on September 13.

In the meantime, stream Mad Max: Fury Road now with your Hulu subscription to prepare for the A-lister's latest flick. Also, Disney+ subscribers can check out his many MCU outings.