‘I Can’t Speak’: See Chris Hemsworth Delightfully Try On Fake Teeth During Early Makeup Test For Furiosa

When the Furiosa release date arrives this Friday a lot of people will be hitting the theaters expecting to have a fun time, but that doesn’t always mean that the movie was just as much fun to make. Massive action movies like George Miller’s latest are often a lot of work to make everything look so good, but Chris Hemsworth reveals that at least some parts of the making Furiosa were fun. In fact, some parts were downright silly.

In a post to Instagram, Chris Hemsworth showed off some early makeup tests he did for Furiosa. Specifically, he’s taking a look at different prosthetics that he’ll need to bring his character Dr. Dementus to life. He throws on a pair of prosthetic teeth that don't appear to be the final ones he used because they don’t actually fit very well, but the result is worth a laugh. Check it out.

You don't necessarily realize just how perfect the teeth are of most celebrities until you see them with less-than-perfect teeth. Chris Hemsworth looks so wrong here it's disconcerting. Whether Furiosa will be the best Mad Max movie remains to be seen, but it may have the best fake teeth.

These are pretty epic teeth. One has to imagine that Hemsworth went through several sets of teeth in order to find just the right ones. If nothing else it meant great laughs for Hemsworth and whoever was with him. Just looking at the actor in these teeth has the people around him in hysterics.

Chris Hemsworth went through a pretty impressive physical transformation to become Dr. Dementus. It may not be on the level of Gary Oldman or Christian Bale, or even The Rock’s new movie, where the actors are unrecognizable as themselves, but it’s certainly Hemsworth as we’ve never seen him before.

He’s got really long hair and some of the most epic facial hair we’ve seen in a while including a legit incredible mustache. Honestly between him and the mustache donned by Henry Cavil for his Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare character is a pretty good year for mustaches. One has to wonder what he’s using in the post-apocalypse to get his ‘stache to stay up like that.

Of course, dental hygiene probably isn’t great at the end of the world. Bad teeth are a staple of the best post-apocalypse movies, so Hemsworth’s own perfect teeth don’t really work for his Furiosa character. He needs a new set, but as the video shows, not just any set will do. They have to fit well enough that they don’t impact his ability to speak since speaking is a pretty big deal. They do look hilarious though.

So now when you go see Furiosa this weekend you can take a look at Chris Hemsworth's teeth and know that those teeth were the work of a significant amount of trial and error just trying to find the right set, while apparently laughing hysterically the whole time.