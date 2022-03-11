Chris Pine Addresses Being A Newly Bearded Wonder After Images Go Viral

Movie stars often have very recognizable “looks.” Usually, if a celebrity gets a following, part of that following comes from the way they look, and so you don’t often see those things change. Actors may play any role but they are often still very recognizable as themselves, as that’s part of what people are paying ticket prices to see. For some, seeing Keanu Reeves without a beard these days is weird. Now Chris Pine has taken a break from his clean cut look, as he’s now sporting very long hair and a beard. Pine says part of the change is laziness but there might also be more to it.

Chris Pine showed up to the premiere of his new movie, All the Old Knives and pictures of the new Pine have gone viral. It seems there are a lot of people who are art least curious about the new look, if not already big fans.

Chris Pine has gone full Kris Kristofferson, and I for one support and applaud this swerve pic.twitter.com/9DvybUc38QMarch 10, 2022 See more

While at the movie premier, ET asked Chris Pine about his new ‘do. He admits that part of the reason for the look is that, when he doesn’t need to shave, it’s simply nice not to do so sometimes. And it sounds like he’s trying out the look for a reason, something he might try in the future. Pine explained…

I guess it's like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here. If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know..

The idea that it’s something he “may do for the future” is an interesting one because, it could just mean Chris Pine is considering a new look down the road. But it could also mean he’s considering something that may happen in the future that would require this look. Namely, he could be trying out the look as something a character will have in a role he’s planning to do or considering taking. We’ve certainly seen actors change drastically when roles required it. When asked if this was all for an upcoming movie , Pine simply had a one word response…

Maybe.

While Chris Pine is certainly best known for his franchise roles in Star Trek and Wonder Woman, he’s taken a diverse approach to the rest of his work, so if this look is for a role it could be literally anything. And who knows, with word that a new Star trek movie may actually be happening after all, maybe it will find James T. Kirk retired and maybe he let his hair grow out.