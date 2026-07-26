Kyle Busch Collapsed In NASCAR Simulator, Then Died Later. His Wife Is Struggling With ‘The Trauma’

It’s been two months since NASCAR driver Kyle Busch tragically died due to complications from bacterial pneumonia. His death was unexpected, to say the least, as he was only 41 years old and was still racing in the days before his passing. It’s understandably been a rough time for his family, and his wife, Samantha Busch, opened up about “the trauma” they’ve endured and how she can’t pretend that she’s OK.

Kyle Busch had been experiencing symptoms of bacterial pneumonia for “days to weeks” before his death, ESPN reported. On May 20, he was in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina, when he collapsed. A 911 call revealed Busch experienced shortness of breath, was very hot and was coughing up blood. He was transported to a hospital in Charlotte, where he died May 21. Those events continue to haunt Samantha Busch, as she said in a recent Instagram post:

There is so much I want to share about what losing Kyle has really been like. Not just the sadness but the physical pain that grief causes. The trauma. The disbelief that still hits me every morning I wake up. The way my heart and mind can’t fully accept that this is our reality.

Kyle Busch’s official cause of death is listed as hemorrhagic shock and disseminated intravascular coagulation after complications from bacterial pneumonia led to sepsis. When he competed on May 10 at Watkins Glen, he was thought to have a cold. His final race would come May 15 at the 2026 Ecosave 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, which he won.

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When asked by Amanda Busick of Fox Sports why those moments never got old, Busch told her:

Because you never know when the last one is.

Samantha Busch has continued posting tributes to her husband, as well as giving updates on how she and her children — 11-year-old Brexton and 4-year-old Lennix — have been honoring his memory. However, she said it would be untrue to only show the healing moments. Her post continued: