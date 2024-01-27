An Insider Made Some Bold Claims About Jenna Ortega Being A 'Diva' On The Beetlejuice 2 Set, But Simultaneously Said She's A Hard Worker

Between her massive roles in Wednesday and the Scream movies in recent years, Jenna Ortega has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. And when it comes to 2024 new movie releases , she’ll be in arguably her most star-studded feature yet. The actress is one of the stars of the upcoming Beetlejuice 2 , the long awaited legacy sequel from Tim Burton. Last year, the actress got to work with the likes of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara. Now, according to new bold claims, the 21-year-old was allegedly sort of a "diva" on the high-profile set.

Now, this new report does come from unnamed RadarOnline insiders so, with that in mind, we’re taking the sentiments with a grain of salt. On that note, here’s what we know about the claims, which come after the rising actress was previously called out by a producer for throwing Wednesday writers under the bus.

What Exactly Are The Bold Claims About Jenna Ortega On The Set Of Beetlejuice 2?

Per the new claims, Jenna Ortega was “cocky, confident and born to do” the work she’s currently tackling in Hollywood. Per the insider, while she was allegedly very hard-working and owning being “the center of a high-pressure production with some of the biggest names in the industry,” she reportedly “won't be winning any Miss Congeniality prizes for her attitude on set.” The insider claimed she’s not one to try to “make friends” while working.

Beetlejuice 2 reunites Jenna Ortega with Tim Burton after she worked with the iconic filmmaker on the Wednesday series. Production on the Beetlejuice sequel wrapped back in November, and the movie is set to hit theaters this September. Ortega is rumored to be playing the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, but little else is known about the movie’s plot.

Jenna Ortega Was Previously Called Out By A Producer

Jenna Ortega made headlines in 2023 when she appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and opened up about there being times on the Wednesday set where she “became unprofessional” and would start “changing lines." This was chalked up to her not agreeing with the direction of the Wednesday Addams character. Following her podcast appearance, Daredevil producer Steven DeKnight posted a lengthy tirade to say that he felt her comments were “bad form.” As DeKnight put it, one shouldn’t “shit on your writers in public” or throw one's colleagues “under the bus [publicly]” when it comes to disagreements on writing styles.

In addition, Steven DeKnight called the actress' comments “beyond entitled” and “toxic.” The producer shared he loves her work but as a whole, conveyed that he was in total disagreement with how she spoke about her experience on Wednesday. The actress has also spoken about pulling her hair out on set over the show’s 12 to 14-hour days as she had to pick up a variety of skills to best portray Wednesday Addams. That included making up that viral dance and learning how to play the cello.

For now, we don't have any idea if Jenna Ortega's time on the set of the Beetlejuice sequel was nearly as complex as her work on the set of the hit Netflix show. Only time will whether anyone from the production or the star herself decides to speak out on the recent claims either now or at some point during the eventual press tour.

Beetlejuice 2 is set for release on September 6, 2024. At present, you can head to a theater and see Jenna Ortega's latest movie, Miller’s Girl, which CinemaBlend has reviewed.