Clerks III Reviews Have Arrived, And Critics Are 'Surprised' About Kevin Smith's New Comedy Sequel
Snooch to the nooch.
The gang is back together, as Dante and Randal have returned to the Quick Stop 15 years after Kevin Smith brought us Clerks II. While a film to complete the trilogy wasn’t always in the cards, the filmmaker was inspired to write Clerks III after suffering a heart attack in 2018. The story will follow Randal (Jeff Anderson) and Dante (Brian O'Halloran) in their attempts to make a movie after Randal’s own medical emergency. Smith has said his family takes issue with the meta aspect of the storyline, but do critics have the same hangups?
Along with Jeff Anderson and Brian O’Halloran, Clerks III will, of course, see the return of Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith as Jay and Silent Bob, respectively, Marilyn Ghigliotti is also back as Veronica, along with Rosario Dawson and, according to the trailer, we’ll get at least a cameo from Ben Affleck. So let’s jump into the reviews to see where critics think this ranks on the Kevin Smith movie tier list. We’ll start with CinemaBlend’s review of Clerks III, which Mike Reyes rates 3.5 out of 5 stars. He says this third offering in the series goes harder on the drama, bringing a "surprise" to the trilogy’s finale:
Danielle Ryan of SlashFilm rates the movie 8 out of 10, saying this Kevin Smith at his most personal. While there are plenty of laughs to be had, this critic says the audience might actually shed a few tears during this one:
Matt Donato of IGN says the good far outweighs the bad in this movie, which combines the expected crude humor with the musings of a father and husband who has come face to face with his own morality. He rates the movie a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying:
Hope Madden of Maddwolf rates the movie 3 stars out of 5, saying that the whole movie is an inside joke, but one that will hit with those who are on the inside:
Not everyone is so kind to Kevin Smith’s latest effort, however. Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle finds little to care about in this movie after Randal’s heart attack, noting that even the usually sharp dialogue is lacking. From the review:
It sounds like Kevin Smith’s fans will likely enjoy this more sober look at the universe he created 28 years ago, and we will have a chance to check it out for ourselves when Clerks III hits theaters on Tuesday, September 13. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s interviews with Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and more, as well as our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are headed your way soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.