Jurassic World: Dominion Stars React To The Film’s Tepid 30% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Jurassic World: Dominion has been one of 2022’s biggest box office hits, raking in nearly a billion dollars. While viewers enjoyed the Jurassic World franchise finale, the same couldn’t be said about movie critics. Many critics had a lot to say about the blockbuster sequel, calling out the threequel for its dialogue, character development, and running time. A few critics referred to the film as “the worst entry in the franchise.” The negative critical reception led to the sequel receiving a tepid 30-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Dominion stars DeWanda Wise and Bryce Dallas Howard finally reacted to the film’s poor critical reception.

The third installment didn’t fulfill the Jurassic World franchise’s potential, according to the film critics. But for the sequel’s stars, the film was fine as is with the Jurassic World stars teaming up with the OG Jurassic stars. DeWanda Wise (aka fan-favorite Kayla Watts) enjoyed the threequel and her experience making it. So, Wise didn’t take film critics’ reception into account when it came to the film’s success. She gave her take on critics to Insider:

From my perspective, I've always been pretty critic immune. We made a movie during a pandemic. Like, honestly, you can print this if you want: You can't tell me shit.

As an actress, it appeared that the Someone Great star has learned to tune out critics regarding her work. It comes in handy especially when a film is panned by most critics. Wise further addressed her immunity to the film’s critical reception by saying “I don’t care.” Again, she wasn’t thinking about what others had to say about the threequel. DeWanda Wise kept the same energy as she speaks about putting her focus on the positive rather than the negative.

We were the first production back during a pandemic. We all lived together. The people who received this movie with the love that it was created with, that's where I put my focus. That's just who I am naturally. I don't go where I'm not loved.

Well, Wise is much loved by both critics and fans with her performance as Kayla being singled out as the best character of the Jurassic World trilogy. Even her co-star Bryce Dallas Howard reinforced that DeWanda Wise and Kayla Watts were the overall fan-favorite, telling Insider:

It's important to say that you are loved everywhere. There is no question how we all feel about you and what you did in 'Jurassic World.' Full support. Hundred percent of the critics.

The Kayla Watts love has not only led to praise from fans and film critics but an aching need for a solo film featuring the former Air Force cadet-turned-cargo pilot. The internet is already swirling with rumors of a spinoff with the Dominion fan-favorite character. While there’s not an official word of a Kayla-centric film, DeWanda Wise is open to doing one with Universal, mentioning the studio can contact her through multiple avenues.

