Josh O’Connor Discusses Working With Steven Spielberg On His New Movie, And The Comments Are So Heartwarming

When news of Steven Spielberg’s next movie started circulating this past year, plenty of people got excited. However, details about this original UFO story have remained relatively scarce from the initial announcement to filming on set. But over the summer, some got a glimpse of the action-packed mysterious movie footage , and subsequently hyped the blockbuster. Now, one of the stars, Josh O’Connor, has revealed how it was to work for the legendary director and I’m loving it.

The glowing praise of the icon occurred during one of the 35-year-old’s 2025 movie releases , The History of Sound’s, carpet premiere. IndieWire probed O'Connor about the coming ‘event film’ and how it was to work with the big hitter creative. Naturally, the actor had similar sentiments like plenty of other celebs, gushing over Spielberg’s passion. He thoughtfully equated the director’s dedication and spirit to that of a kid who’s always excited to learn, saying:

[Spielberg is] the best ever. He’s the boss, I learned so much from him. He’s still inquisitive. He’s still excited, like a child, when he sees something he likes, he wants to do it more. He’s a big inspiration to me.

It’s just such a wonderful and wholesome description of Steven Spielberg. In my opinion, the Challenger alum’s views on his boss aptly reflect the magic the Jaws director continues to put out on screen and on set. With six decades of directing, and counting, it’s thrilling to know the veteran filmmaker’s interest has never waned. I’m just so pleased by the continued drive, the kind words and another great hit to anticipate on the 2026 movie schedule .

Seemingly though, it’s not that hard to feel that way for the Jurassic Park creative since he seems to continue to be a light in Hollywood. Most recently Spielberg attended Evita to show his support of his ex-star Rachel Zegler . Also this summer, he was one of many who celebrated the big 50th anniversary of Jaws with a rewatch and a positive review of the classic . Needless to say, that’s just the beginning of his inspiring earnestness that’s driven him.

Now that a little more has been revealed about the curious untitled project, or at least the ever-present powerhouse behind it, it’ll be exciting to see how it’ll all measure against Steven Spielberg's best movies . My guess, based on O’Connor’s sweet thoughts about the legend, is it’ll be pretty monumental. We’ll have to wait and see until its premiere, June 12, 2026.

Ahead of seeing Josh O’Connor in the mystery sci-fi next year, he has a whopping four titles premiering before the end of this year. As mentioned, he’ll appear in the History of Sound (September 12), but also, The Mastermind (October 17), Rebuilding (November 7) and the Knives Out threequel Wake Up Dead Man (December 12). So again, the compliments he shared about Spielberg warms my heart even more knowing that The Crown actor has worked with a wide array of names throughout the years.