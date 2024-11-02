After Tom Holland Defended Zendaya From Paparazzi In Viral Video, He Admitted Why He Occasionally Googles Her

While we have to wait for upcoming Spider-Man movies to see Tom Holland and Zendaya back together on the big screen, we see them together often in real life because they're dating. And over the years, they have proved to have each other’s back in a big way. In fact, in recent weeks Holland went viral for protecting Zendaya from a swarm of paparazzi while they were out and about. If that moment wasn’t sweetly protective enough, he recently revealed he Googles his partner every so often, too.

If you haven’t seen Tom Holland valiantly pull Zendaya from an intense paparazzi moment, you can see it on TikTok . The couple were leaving a car and going somewhere one evening when people suddenly came up to them asking for autographs (despite it not being a signing event for either of them). Zendaya got held up signing photos, but Holland aggressively, yet politely, pulled her out of the swarm and away from the paparazzi.

Sadly, this kind of attention is frequent for the couple. After going viral for that, Holland was asked on On The Menu With Samah Dada about the last thing he googled, and his response was related to Zendaya, as he said:

The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya. ... I’m not on socials, and I delete it when I’m not using it. So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see that like everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool. So I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good.'

Tom Holland and Zendaya have known each other since they both auditioned for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 when they were 19. Somewhere along the way while filming the MCU's Spider-Man movies they fell in love and remain an item.

While Holland was a guest on On The Menu With Samah Dada, he admitted he checks up on Zendaya’s online footprint every once in a while as a sort of “anxiety thing,” perhaps to aid in the preservation of the actor’s image and well-being. The Dune actress is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, and it’s really sweet to hear that the actor takes time to make sure she’s OK and safe.

Holland isn’t big on social media right now. However, he has signed back on a few times this year purely to support his gal, Zendaya. For example, he hyped up her latest movie Challengers and shared one of her viral red-carpet looks on his Instagram.

The Spider-Man actor has previously opened up about his relationship with Zendaya being the thing that he keeps “most sacred” amidst being a famous person. How much he cares really shines through, especially between the viral paparazzi moment and his comments on Googling Zendaya.