After Tom Holland Defended Zendaya From Paparazzi In Viral Video, He Admitted Why He Occasionally Googles Her
"I just give her a little Google."
While we have to wait for upcoming Spider-Man movies to see Tom Holland and Zendaya back together on the big screen, we see them together often in real life because they're dating. And over the years, they have proved to have each other’s back in a big way. In fact, in recent weeks Holland went viral for protecting Zendaya from a swarm of paparazzi while they were out and about. If that moment wasn’t sweetly protective enough, he recently revealed he Googles his partner every so often, too.
If you haven’t seen Tom Holland valiantly pull Zendaya from an intense paparazzi moment, you can see it on TikTok. The couple were leaving a car and going somewhere one evening when people suddenly came up to them asking for autographs (despite it not being a signing event for either of them). Zendaya got held up signing photos, but Holland aggressively, yet politely, pulled her out of the swarm and away from the paparazzi.
Sadly, this kind of attention is frequent for the couple. After going viral for that, Holland was asked on On The Menu With Samah Dada about the last thing he googled, and his response was related to Zendaya, as he said:
Tom Holland and Zendaya have known each other since they both auditioned for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 when they were 19. Somewhere along the way while filming the MCU's Spider-Man movies they fell in love and remain an item.
While Holland was a guest on On The Menu With Samah Dada, he admitted he checks up on Zendaya’s online footprint every once in a while as a sort of “anxiety thing,” perhaps to aid in the preservation of the actor’s image and well-being. The Dune actress is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, and it’s really sweet to hear that the actor takes time to make sure she’s OK and safe.
Check out the full interview:
Holland isn’t big on social media right now. However, he has signed back on a few times this year purely to support his gal, Zendaya. For example, he hyped up her latest movie Challengers and shared one of her viral red-carpet looks on his Instagram.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Spider-Man actor has previously opened up about his relationship with Zendaya being the thing that he keeps “most sacred” amidst being a famous person. How much he cares really shines through, especially between the viral paparazzi moment and his comments on Googling Zendaya.
And last week, Tom Holland confirmed Spider-Man 4 details, by sharing the movie is in fact happening and will be shot next year! So, we can’t wait to hopefully see Peter Parker and MJ reunite, but truly it sounds like Holland is Zendaya’s real-life superhero.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.