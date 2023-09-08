Could Dungeons And Dragons 2 Happen After All? What One Head Honcho Has Said

The fantasy-comedy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves initially appeared promising, ranking 10th in this year's box office rankings. However, despite high expectations due to D&D's star-studded cast , and doing well on its opening weekend , the film's box office performance fell short . The prospect of a second film often hinges on the first movie's success in the cinema, and it seemed like this notion had cost fans a sequel to the fantasy flick starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. Well, not so fast, because one Paramount Pictures head honcho has commented on the possibilities of a Dungeons and Dragons 2, which could happen after all.

In a conversation with Variety , Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins hinted at the possibility of a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons. He recognized the need to trim down the budget from the $150 million spent on Honor Among Thieves, stating:

If there’s a sequel, we’ve got to figure out a way to make it for less.

It would seem those in charge are still considering a continuation of the party's story if the sequel's budget can be trimmed down a bit from the original.

While Dungeons & Dragons earned praise from critics , including a positive 4 out of 5-star review from Cinemablend writer Dirk Libby, Honor Among Thieves failed to meet box office projections. According to Boxoffice Mojo , the film's global earnings surpassed just $200 million. Notably, though, it boasted an impressive 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 93% based on over 2,500 fan ratings.

It's puzzling why Honor Among Thieves didn't attract a larger audience when it landed on the 2023 movie schedule on March 31. Despite extensive marketing, including trailers, a prominent Super Bowl spot , and favorable reviews, some viewers may have been deterred by the title. The connection to the role-playing game might have given the impression that the film catered exclusively to D&D enthusiasts.

However, although the movie contains Easter eggs for D&D enthusiasts , you don't have to be a Dungeons & Dragons expert or a casual fan to enjoy this latest addition to the fantasy series. If you're a fan of fantasy, heists, and good-natured humor, you'll likely find this film enjoyable. It's designed to be inclusive and accommodating to viewers of all backgrounds, irrespective of their D&D knowledge. So, you can put aside any worries about its D&D ties and simply savor the exciting elements of fantasy adventure it offers.

A Dungeons & Dragons sequel may not be hitting theaters anytime soon, but it's reassuring to hear that those in charge haven't ruled it out entirely. Furthermore, the absence of a sequel doesn't mark the end of the Forgotten Realms' presence on the screen. Paramount+ has given the green light to a spin-off series comprising eight episodes. Rawson Marshall Thurber, who made Red Notice, will play multiple critical roles as this thrilling project's creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner. This new series is positioned to complement the narrative introduced in the original film. With this upcoming series and Honor Among being able to stream with a Paramount+ subscription , we can likely anticipate a boost in the popularity of this fantasy-heist film.