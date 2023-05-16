How To Watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Online And Stream From Anywhere

How to watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Tuesday, May 16 Stream: Paramount Plus (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: preview

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves pulled off an incredible feat upon its release in March 2023 – it appealed to longtime fans of the table-top role-playing game and the uninitiated alike, resulting in a critical and commercial success. With comedy, action, adventure, and some great twists and turns along the way, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's fantasty heist film had all the key characteristics of the famous game and a great blockbuster. Arriving on its streaming home in the States, we explain how to watch the well-received Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves online below.

Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, and some incredible surprise cameos, the movie follows a charming thief and a ragtag group on an epic quest track down a mysterious relic. But like any adventure of this scale, all kinds of dangers await along the way.

If you missed out on the adventure film during its initial theatrical run, don't worry, because we have a breakdown of all the ways to watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves online where you are.

Watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves online in the US

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch movies like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves available in the US as of May 16, with new titles being added all the time.

A Paramount Plus subscription starts as $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

However, you can choose to pay $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for access to a live feed from your local CBS affiliate, and to get rid of commercial breaks when you're streaming on-demand movies and TV shows.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States like so.

How to watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves just as you would at home.

While the movie is only on Paramount Plus in the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing a streaming service from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN and connect to a US-based server to access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many major streaming services including Paramount Plus and more. Stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of usuing a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus, for instance, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this case, Paramount Plus

Watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in Canada

You can stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in Canada as well, with a monthly CA$9.99 Paramount Plus subscription (opens in new tab). But thanks to a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), you can stream the movie and the rest of the platform's vast library of content as a new a subscriber.

Travelling abroad? Access the content library specific to your home territory by downloading a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in the UK

As of May 16th, UK viewers can purchase Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves through VOD services like Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) or Apple TV.

The movie will soon be available as a digital purchase for £13.99, which you can pre-order now. This route will give you continued access to the fantasy adventure film as long as you keep your Amazon Prime subscription.

Watch Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in Australia

Just like in the UK, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves isn't yet available on Paramount Plus in Australia.

However, you aren't completely out of luck, as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves can be purchased digitally on VOD services including Amazon Prime (opens in new tab), where it is currently avaialbe as both a digital rental ($19.99 for a 48-hour period) and digital purchase ($24.99). This gives you plenty of time to watch and break down the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ending.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast