Could Hunter Schaefer Really Play Zelda In A Live Action Movie? Here’s What She Says

Having dominated the gaming scene for decades, Nintendo is now making waves in the cinematic world. The Super Mario Bros. Movie smashed the $1 billion mark , claiming the title of the first 2023 movie release to do so, and Detective Pikachu left its mark with a respectable box office performance in 2019. Now the gaming giant is setting its sights on Hyrule with the announcement of a live-action Legend of Zelda in development . As fans eagerly anticipate the adaptation, Princess Zelda has become a hot topic for fan casting, with Euphoria actress Hunter Schaefer emerging as a favorite for the role. But could Schaefer actually take on the role? Here's what she had to say about potentially staring in the action movie .

At the premiere of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on Monday, the Euphoria star stole the spotlight in a stunning silver ensemble. ET seized the opportunity for a red-carpet interview with Schaefer, where she not only spilled details about her time as a member of the Hunger Games prequel cast but also addressed the growing fan excitement surrounding the casting of her in the titular role. In response, she expressed her enthusiasm, saying:

Yeah! Obviously. That would be so cool. I've seen another wave of the fan cast and everything, which is just really sweet. I'm honored that they even think of me for that.

This isn’t even the first time the HBO veteran has heard of her fan-casting in the role. Before a Zelda movie was officially announced, ET informed the actress in 2022 about the growing online desire to see her in the part. Here is what she said then:

I mean, yeah, that’d be cool! Like an elf? Yeah! And I mean, I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That’s such a good game. Wow!

While Link takes center stage as the hero and playable character in the video game series, it's definitely possible to have an adaptation of the hit Nintendo franchise with the titular princess herself. Zelda is the royal heiress of the Hyrule kingdom and possessor of the Triforce of Wisdom. Although the casting details for the beloved Princess protagonist in the upcoming video game adaptation are still up in the air, Hunter would be an incredible pick.

The Belle actress stars in the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel series, which takes place 64 years before the original saga started. A young Coriolanus Snow is the last flicker of hope for a lineage that's seen better days, navigating the murky waters of a declining post-war Capitol. His destiny takes a twist as he's thrust into the role of mentor for Lucy Gray Baird, portrayed by the talented Zegler, a tribute plucked from the depths of impoverished District 12, poised to take on the tumultuous 10th Hunger Games.

Whether or not Schaefer will land the coveted fantasy role, the actress can be seen next on the big screen as part of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast , where she takes on the role of Tigris Snow, Coriolanus Snow’s cousin , as the film hits theaters on November 17.