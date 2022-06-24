Courteney Cox Confirms Scream 6 Role With Funny Joke About Gale

After a decade away from the Scream franchise, Ghostface returned early this year for a fifth movie along with original cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox. The latest Scream movie was a huge hit, and production on the next Scream movie has reportedly already kicked off . However, without David Arquette or Neve Campbell in the cast, we’ve been wondering if Cox will reprise Gale Weathers. Now it looks like we have an answer!

Courteney Cox has hinted at returning for Scream 6 since the movie was announced, but now it looks like she is confirming it. When speaking about the role with Variety , the Friends actress said this:

I did not die so yes you will see me. Gale’s pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!

Courteney Cox has yet to miss a Scream movie, and she won’t be breaking the streak this time either. The actress joins a massive and still growing cast of actors set to be in Scream 6, most of which are fresh faces and representing a new era of the franchise.

A little over two weeks ago, it was announced that Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott will not be part of the next Scream movie for the first time due to the actress not agreeing to the offer she was presented to once again reprise her role. Campbell shared that she felt the number proposed to her for Scream 6 “did not equate to the value” she has brought to the franchise.

Additionally, it’s unlikely Dewey Riley will be part of the film considering his fan-favorite character died at the hands of Ghostface in the most recent Scream film. Scream 6 is set to follow the Carpenter sisters, played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, after their characters were established in the latest Scream movie. Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Meeks-Martin siblings will also lead as they leave Woodsboro following the events of the 2022 movie.

Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers certainly has more story left to tell in the franchise as she has been closely following the Woodsboro Murders as a journalist, and now her Dewey has been killed off by one iteration of the town’s infamous murderer, Ghostface. Another returning Scream cast member is Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed, who appeared in the fourth movie. New additions to the cast include Dermot Mulroney as a police officer and Mission: Impossible actor Henry Czerny .