Critics Have Seen Five Nights At Freddy’s, And They’re Not Holding Back In Their Opinions Of The ‘Sanitized’ Horror Video Game Adaptation
The FNAF movie is finally here!
This year has been a good one for video game adaptations, with titles such as The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie hitting our screens, but one of the flicks we’ve been most excited about this Halloween season is one that fans have been waiting on for nearly a decade. Five Nights at Freddy’s has been released on streaming and theatrically, but critics had the opportunity to screen the horror game adaptation early, and they’re not holding back on their assessment of Freddy Fazbear’s world of animatronic tragedy.
Emma Tammi has brought Scott Cawthorn’s brainchild to life in the big-screen adaptation, which stars Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Fans are familiar with the lore — and if you’ve never played the video games, here’s everything you need to know — so let’s get straight to the critics, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Our own Dirk Libbey rates the film just 1.5 stars out of 5, saying it’s only slightly better than actually being murdered by robots at a birthday party. He continues:
Neil Smith of GamesRadar agrees the movie is decidedly not scary and only occasionally delivers on the promised fun. Smith rates FNAF 2 stars out of 5, writing:
Megan Peters of ComicBook.com rates the film 2.5 out of 5, saying that longtime fans will be impressed with the easter eggs and the way the spirit of the original games is captured. Peters and other critics agree that Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy look great, too, thanks to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, but its weak story and disjointed scares make this venture ultimately disappointing. The critic says:
Frank Scheck of THR says longtime fans of the Freddy Fazbear lore will wish they’d just stayed home and played the game. In the critic’s words:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting agrees the FNAF movie is light on scares, calling it an “adorable” gateway horror, but that’s mostly intentional. Fans are sure to appreciate the world Emma Tammi has developed, including those charming, murderous animatronics. Navarro rates it 3 skulls out of 5, saying:
The critics seem mostly underwhelmed by the lack of jumpscares and overall horror from the long-anticipated video game adaptation, with Five Nights at Freddy’s receiving just 27% on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 80 critics.
However, these opinions shouldn’t deter the loyal fandom who have waited years to see this movie, and if you do want to check it out, FNAF is in theaters now and also available to stream with a Peacock subscription. Be sure to see what other upcoming horror movies are headed our way, or films of any genre with our 2023 Movie Release Calendar.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
