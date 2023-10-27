How To Watch Five Nights at Freddy's Online And Stream From Anywhere

How To Watch Five Nights at Freddy's

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, October 27 Stream: Peacock TV (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Five Nights at Freddy's: Synopsis

After an extended development process, the long awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s finally hits screens this Halloween. Adapting the first in the series of cult horror video-games, Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) takes on the role of Mike Schmidt, a night security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria who finds himself fighting for his life as the restaurant’s cuddly mascots come to life, with murderous intent. Releasing in theaters worldwide, Blumhouse are following their previous spooky season release tactics (as seen with Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends) and giving the movie its streaming bow on Peacock simultaneously. Read on for how to watch Five Nights at Freddy's, the new horror film, on the streaming service from anywhere.

Director Emma Tammi (who previously helmed western-horror The Wind) is behind the camera and co-writes the movie with the original developer Scott Cawthon, so expect a faithful adaptation every bit as terrifying as the game. The animatronic characters are being created by the legendary Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, known best for The Muppets but also behind the groundbreaking monsters in Where the Wild Things Are.

Also in the cast are Elizabeth Lail (You) as Vanessa, a local police officer helping Mike fight back and Mary Stuart Masterson (Radioland Murders) as Mike’s Aunt Jane. Horror royalty Matthew Lillard (Scream) plays counselor Steve Raglan, although fans of the game series will recognize that as an alias for franchise baddie William Afton.

With a wealth of games to adapt and deep lore to explore, the movie adaptation could just be the start of a new Halloween tradition. Find out below how to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s as it lands on Peacock in the US.

How to watch Five Nights at Freddy's online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal )

As with Blumhouse's previous spooky season tentpoles, you'll be able to watch Five Nights at Freddy's with a Peacock subscription from Friday, October 27.

Peacock plans start from $5.99 a month or you can pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $10.99 a month.

While Peacock doesn't offer a free trial, you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($59.99 or $119.99 a year respectively).

If you prefer the big screen experience, Five Nights at Freddy's will also release in theatres across the country on the same day.

How to watch Five Nights at Freddy's from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Five Nights at Freddy's just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Peacock just like you would back home.

Watch Five Nights at Freddy's as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Peacock TV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for Peacock TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Five Nights at Freddy's, head to Peacock TV

Watch Five Nights at Freddy's in the UK

Five Nights at Freddy's is being released exclusively in theaters in the UK, however it arrived slightly earlier than the US on Wednesday October 25.

There is no streaming service home as of yet, however when the film does hit streaming on-demand, you can rent the film from Amazon, or buy it outright so you can watch it as many times as you'd like.

US citizens vacationing in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Peacock just like you would back home.

Watch Five Nights at Freddy's in Canada

Again, Five Nights at Freddy's is exclusive to theaters in Canada.

US citizen vacationing in Canada? Subscribe to a VPN, and you can watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Peacock just like you would back home.

How to watch Five Nights at Freddy's in Australia

Australian horror fans can catch Five Nights at Freddy's in theaters a day earlier than the US on Thursday, October 26. No word yet on a streaming date.

US citizens on vacation Down Under can subscribe to a VPN and join a US based server to watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Peacock just like you would back home.

Five Nights at Freddy's Trailer

Five Nights at Freddy's Cast