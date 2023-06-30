Critics Have Seen Harrison Ford Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, And They Have Thoughts About The Harrison Ford Series’ Swan Song
Indy's last stand.
The final installment of Harrison Ford’s epic adventure franchise is upon us, with another Indiana Jones adventure hitting the big screen. It’s been 42 years since audiences were first introduced to the Nazi-fighting archaeologist and 15 years since the last sequel, and now Dr. Jones is back for one final adventure, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen among those joining the franchise for the character’s swan song. The long-awaited film hit theaters June 30, and the critics are here to give their opinions of Indiana Jones 5.
Dial of Destiny premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May, and the first reactions held good news for fans of the franchise. The fifth and final movie in the series will see Indy’s estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw enlisting the retiring professor’s help in trying to locate a device that could change the course of history before the Nazis are able to alter the outcome of World War II. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Our own Sarah El-Mahmoud rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars, calling it an ode to the franchise:
Lauren Coates of the AV Club grades the movie a C, saying that while the movie is a success when it comes to the action, its lack of emotional stakes have the Harrison Ford character going out with a whimper instead of a bang. The critic says:
Robert Daniels of The Playlist also gives it a C but disagrees when it comes to the emotions portrayed by the lead actor. Daniels argues that Harrison Ford elevates the rote script, saying:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP rates Indiana Jones movie 2.5 out of 4 stars, saying there’s a sense of melancholy surrounding the film, as moviegoers know this is the last we’ll see of the storied character. And while not as good as the original trilogy, it’s a fun and dignified sendoff, Bahr says:
Gabriel Ricard of Cultured Vultures rates Dial of Destiny 8 out of 10, despite the “thoroughly unpleasant” digital de-aging of Indiana Jones. In the end Harrison Ford is the heart and soul of the movie and the reason it works, Richard says, giving Ford's character the best farewell you could ask for. The critic continues:
The fifth and final installment of the adventure franchise is in theaters now, if you want to see where you think Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny falls in the ranking of Indiana Jones movies. You can also relive the entire franchise, with the first four movies available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. Also be sure to check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next trip to the theaters.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy