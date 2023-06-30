Critics Have Seen Harrison Ford Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, And They Have Thoughts About The Harrison Ford Series’ Swan Song

The final installment of Harrison Ford’s epic adventure franchise is upon us, with another Indiana Jones adventure hitting the big screen. It’s been 42 years since audiences were first introduced to the Nazi-fighting archaeologist and 15 years since the last sequel, and now Dr. Jones is back for one final adventure, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen among those joining the franchise for the character’s swan song. The long-awaited film hit theaters June 30, and the critics are here to give their opinions of Indiana Jones 5.

Dial of Destiny premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May, and the first reactions held good news for fans of the franchise. The fifth and final movie in the series will see Indy’s estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw enlisting the retiring professor’s help in trying to locate a device that could change the course of history before the Nazis are able to alter the outcome of World War II. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny . Our own Sarah El-Mahmoud rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars, calling it an ode to the franchise:

Kingdom and the Crystal Skull stumbled a bit on Indy’s legacy for the masses, [but] Dial of Destiny is a welcome final trip down memory lane for Harrison Ford. The movie most notably closes out the franchise with a sentimentality we’d otherwise never had seen enough of from such a larger-than-life movie figure like the star, and it’s a powerful thing to see such a timeless character like Indiana Jones confront mortality, because goodness knows, all the rest of us have to.

Lauren Coates of the AV Club grades the movie a C, saying that while the movie is a success when it comes to the action, its lack of emotional stakes have the Harrison Ford character going out with a whimper instead of a bang. The critic says:

What’s frustrating about Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is how clearly it wants to recapture the magic of its predecessors while fundamentally misunderstanding how to approach a sequel set so chronologically apart from the rest of the franchise. Yes, the film acknowledges that Indy is no longer in his physical prime but, outside of a few age jokes, Dial Of Destiny doesn’t devote any substantial time acknowledging how much has changed for him.

Robert Daniels of The Playlist also gives it a C but disagrees when it comes to the emotions portrayed by the lead actor. Daniels argues that Harrison Ford elevates the rote script, saying:

The only warmth is Harrison Ford: He just seems so at ease. He doesn’t fall for the bait of trying to recreate the past. He pinpoints the exact emotional wear and tear Jones should be feeling at this moment of his life. Ford is a curmudgeon and a charmer; he offers vulnerability and strength, patience and naturalism, the willingness to play with his star persona and the ability to give the audience their comfort food. He is everywhere the movie should be and in the places where the film tragically isn’t.

Lindsey Bahr of the AP rates Indiana Jones movie 2.5 out of 4 stars, saying there’s a sense of melancholy surrounding the film, as moviegoers know this is the last we’ll see of the storied character. And while not as good as the original trilogy, it’s a fun and dignified sendoff, Bahr says:

I’m not sure anyone had an especially burning need to know what Indiana Jones was up to lately, but at least it gives everyone a chance to end on a higher note than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Or maybe Ford just needed some closure on one of his iconic characters so that everyone will stop asking him about them. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny might not be Raiders or The Last Crusade but it’s solid, swashbuckling summer fare and a dignified sendoff to one of cinema’s most flawless castings.

Gabriel Ricard of Cultured Vultures rates Dial of Destiny 8 out of 10, despite the “thoroughly unpleasant” digital de-aging of Indiana Jones. In the end Harrison Ford is the heart and soul of the movie and the reason it works, Richard says, giving Ford's character the best farewell you could ask for. The critic continues:

Dial of Destiny gives us plenty of action, and plays as mostly a film able to stand on its own, while also evoking the spirit of the best of the previous entries. This trend runs through most of the film, and I think Dial of Destiny will restore the faith of those who still believe Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ruined some part of their lives.