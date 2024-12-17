Critics Have Seen Mufasa: The Lion King, Noting Prequel Traps In The ‘Visually Stunning’ Disney Film
Who's ready to dive into this brotherly backstory?
The latest Disney live-action remake is about to hit the 2024 movie release calendar, but unlike the films we’ve seen in the past, this one isn’t a straight-forward retelling of an animated classic. Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King is both a sequel and a prequel to the 2019 remake that will explore the origin story of the mighty king and his brother Taka (who would come to be known as Scar). Before the movie’s December 20 release, critics were able to screen the upcoming kid-friendly flick, and now they’re here to give us an idea of what to expect.
First reactions to Mufasa: The Lion King were positive, as critics celebrated the improved animation and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s soundtrack. Now that they’re able to expand on their initial thoughts, let’s take a look at what they think of the upcoming Disney movie, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Mufasa: The Lion King. Eric Eisenberg gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars, calling it “serviceable,” with enough good to outweigh the bad. There is plenty of bad, though, as the story gets buried by an overload of prequel material. He writes:
Matt Singer of ScreenCrush also notes Mufasa’s compulsion to overexplain every aspect of the first movie, and while turning Mufasa’s rise to power into its own cinematic experience does make sense, Singer doesn’t understand why Barry Jenkins was the director chosen to do it. The critic rates the film 4 out of 10, saying:
Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com gives it 3.5 out of 4 stars, saying that while Barry Jenkins is coloring inside the lines by hitting all of the expected beats of a big studio franchise property, the movie really works. The director alternates from heartwrenching drama to fan-service fun and even shows us new sides of himself through musical numbers and action sequences. The critic continues:
Pete Hammond of Deadline also has good things to say about the “rousing, if not regal” adventure, noting that the return of Timon and Pumbaa is welcome and there are some musical highlights from Lin-Manuel Miranda en route to a majestic conclusion that pays homage to the original. Hammond writes:
Aidan Kelly of Collider rates Mufasa: The Lion King 5 out of 10, saying the sequel is better than the 2019 remake with improved visuals and decently catchy songs. However, the story is too predictable and unengaging, and it ultimately feels like another unnecessary remake. More from the critic:
The critics seem to agree there’s plenty to like in this origin story of two brothers that ultimately led to one of the most tragic Disney deaths, but none was able to call the movie flawless. If you’re looking to hit the theater for Mufasa: The Lion King (or see it in IMAX), you can do so starting on Friday, December 20.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.