Critics Have Seen Speak No Evil, And They Can’t Keep Quiet About James McAvoy’s Performance
Will you be seeing this in theaters?
James McAvoy is set to make a highly anticipated return to the scary side in the upcoming Blumhouse horror Speak No Evil. The movie is a remake of the super unsettling 2022 Danish film of the same name, as it depicts a family’s dream vacation at a picturesque country home turning into a psychological nightmare. Critics have seen the movie ahead of its premiere on the 2024 movie calendar, and they’re not keeping quiet about McAvoy’s performance.
Mackenzie Davis stars as Louise Dalton, who is vacationing with her husband (Scoot McNairy) and daughter. The trio befriend James McAvoy’s Paddy and his family and decide to return with them to their home in the UK countryside. It doesn’t take long, though, for the Daltons to realize something isn’t right.
Jamie Graham of GamesRadar rates the movie 4 stars out of 5, noting that Speak No Evil honors the 2022 original while still serving up some brutal surprises. James McAvoy is a “beast,” Graham writes, with his physique proving perfect for the brand of alpha male he’s portraying. The critic continues:
BJ Colangelo of ScreenRant gives Speak No Evil 8.5 out of 10, praising James McAvoy’s performance as one of the best of the year. The critic writes about how the film exploits our willingness to rationalize alarming behavior out of politeness, at times leaving the audience in fits of uncomfortable laughter and others scaring them speechless. Colangelo says:
Caryn James of THR is also high on James McAvoy in villain mode, but not as much on the movie overall. Despite the cast — particularly McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis — giving it their all, the story is too predictable overall. Still, James says it’s worth checking out. In the critic’s words:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire gives it a C, writing that while James McAvoy is “effectively creepy,” this American remake is nowhere near as powerful as the original. It’s not only predictable, Lattanzio says, it’s not scary. The critic continues:
If Speak No Evil sounds like one of the upcoming horror movies you can’t miss, you don’t have long to wait. James McAvoy will be taking his intimidating Paddy to theaters starting Friday, September 13.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.