Critics Have Seen Terrifier 3, And Art The Clown Is Decking The Halls With ‘Gleeful Nastiness’ This Spooky Season
You may want to forgo the popcorn for this one.
Terrifier 2 became infamous during its 2022 theatrical run for causing moviegoers to vomit or pass out in the theater, and Damien Leone is leaning into that with a third installment of the horror series hitting the 2024 movie calendar. Art the Clown is back in the new sequel Terrifier 3, a Christmas-centered story that will continue to follow the survivors of the first two movies as well as the killer clown. Critics have seen the upcoming horror movie, and there’s no indication Leone has toned down the gore.
The bloody opening sequence alone is causing walkouts, and after watching Art the Clown play with blood in the trailer, it’s not hard to imagine why. David Howard Thornton is back in the role of the murderer, with Lauren LaVera, Elliot Fullam and Samantha Scaffidi also reprising their roles from the first movies. Let’s see what critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Terrifier 3. Nick Venable rates the slasher flick 3.5 stars out of 5, calling the film a jubilantly gruesome gorefest. He says:
Jamie Graham of GamesRadar sees CinemaBlend’s “jubilantly gruesome” 3.5 rating and raises it a “gleefully nasty” 4 out of 5 stars. Terrifier 3 may have a bigger budget and more plot, but these are the same grindhouse vibes, including a shower kill scene for the ages. Graham writes:
Kim Newman of Empire muses that the third installment goes further over the top than its predecessors and pushes more buttons than you’d think possible. Rating the movie 3 out of 5 stars, Newman says:
Jacob Hall of SlashFilm calls Terrifier 3 “one of the nastiest horror movies ever made,” noting that this is for people who want a movie to push themselves to some kind of limit and deliver an experience destined to be genre legend. Though the film really defies a traditional rating system, the critic goes with a 7 out of 10 and says:
Matthew Jackson of the AV Club gives the threequel a B+, calling the Christmas iteration the best Terrifier movie yet. The critic continues:
If the critics’ opinions and all the warnings to bring your barf bags aren’t enough to convince you just how gross this movie is, consider that even Art the Clown almost lost his lunch during filming. If you think you’ve got the stomach for Terrifier 3, you can catch it in theaters starting Friday, October 11.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.