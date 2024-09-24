Critics Are In Tears After Seeing The Wild Robot, The ‘Unforgettable’ DreamWorks Film Starring Lupita Nyong’o And Pedro Pascal
There will be crying.
The fall months are upon us, and it won’t be long before the scary movies inundating the 2024 movie calendar turn into holiday fare. Fortunately for those who don’t plan their moviegoing ventures around any specific season — and particularly those with children — there’s also plenty of upcoming family friendly films hitting the big screen. One of those is The Wild Robot, a book-to-screen adaptation starring Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal. Critics have screened the animated offering, and it sounds like audiences are in for a pretty emotional experience.
DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot centers around the shipwrecked robot ROZZUM unit 7134, or Roz for short, voiced by Lupita Nyong’o. Roz eventually takes in the orphaned gosling Brightbill (Kit Connor), teaming up with a fox (Pedro Pascal) and Catherine O’Hara’s opossum to protect the orphan and prepare him for migration. CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg caught a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, and he says The Wild Robot might be the best animated movie of 2024. He writes:
If your expectations for The Wild Robot were already high, Ryan Scott of SlashFilm is trying to raise them even higher, without fear that he’s overselling it. The critic rates the movie 10 out of 10, warning that it will likely make you cry. Bring tissues and plan accordingly, Scott says, writing:
Chalice Williams of Black Girl Nerds says that writer/director Chris Sanders — the man behind Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon — has done it again, creating a classic film for a new generation. Williams continues:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN rates the movie a “Great” 8 out of 10, marveling at how human a film can be with no human characters. Every moment is thoughtful, Adlakha says, resulting in a tear-jerking triumph. In the critic’s words:
Belen Edwards of Mashable says the beautiful animation is complemented by an amazing performance from Lupita Nyong’o and sob-worthy storytelling to create DreamWorks’ most stunning animation to date. Edwards continues:
The critics make this sound like a beautiful and emotional journey, and CinemaBlend’s Sarah El-Mahmoud echoed that excitement after watching exclusive footage of The Wild Robot. It has earned an impressive 98% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its premiere, so if this Chris Sanders film sounds like one that you need to check out in theaters, you can do so starting Friday, September 27.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.