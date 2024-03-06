Cruel Intentions And Logan Both Had Anniversaries This Week, And Of Course Class Acts Reese Witherspoon And Hugh Jackman Remembered

Certain movies have such an impact on people that years, and even decades later, they continue to be celebrated. Cruel Intentions and Logan are certainly two movies with little in common, but one thing they share is that they were released during the same calendar week, nearly two decades apart. Cruel Intentions celebrated its 25th anniversary while Logan celebrated its seventh, and the stars of both took the opportunity to look back.

Both Hugh Jackman and co-star Dafne Keen referred to their time filming Logan this week, while Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon both made sure fans of Cruel Intentions were not forgotten.

How Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen Remembered Logan

Logan was, we thought, the end of two decades worth of Hugh Jackman playing the role of Wolverine. The movie was meant to be a farewell to the character, and end, both for Logan and for Hugh Jackman. Remarkably, the movie stuck the landing. Jackman posted an image to his Instagram Stories remembering the release of the film.

(Image credit: INstagram/THeRealHughJackman)

Dafne Keen was a newcomer when she starred alongside Jackman as the young mutant that Logan tries to protect. The actress also posted an image to her own Instagram, showing her working with Jackman and director James Mangold.

Dafne Keen shares a set photo of her and Hugh Jackman from ‘LOGAN’ on her Instagram Story 👀 pic.twitter.com/CfL6T7Qb4QMarch 5, 2024 See more

While we now know that we will see Wolverine again in the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine, one of the most highly anticipated movies on the 2024 release schedule, it doesn’t lessen the impact that Logan had.

How Reese Witherspoon And Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrated Cruel Intentions' Anniversary

Cruel Intentions is one of those movies that it seems everybody of a certain age saw when it was released 25 years ago, and 25 years later it’s a movie worthy of celebration, and two of the stars did not let the anniversary pass unnoticed.

Resse Witherspoon, who actually co-wrote some of Cruel Intentions posted to Instagram with a reference to “Bitter Sweet Symphony” the song from the movie that became a massive hit at the time, and probably sent a lot of people who were in high school when the original movie came out, into spirals remembering school dances.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Sarah Michelle Gellar was already a solid star thanks to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. But needless to say, Cruel Intentions was a very different sort of role that completely changed the way many saw her, and showed just what she was capable of. She also remembered the birthday of this groundbreaking film on Instagram.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) A photo posted by on

Remaking Dangerous Liaisons with high school students is an idea that seems insane on its own, and yet, clearly, it was an idea that resonated with people. The movie would be so popular it would even get sequels, of the direct-to-video variety, and a stage musical version.

While Logan and Cruel Intentions are certainly very different movies, there must be a lot of people who are fans of both. That makes this week a pretty special one for a lot of people. If you're looking to celebrate, Cruel Intentions is available for a Prime Video subscription, while Logan can be streamed by anybody with a Disney+ subscription.