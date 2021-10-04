Daniel Craig Calls Playing Bond A ‘Slog’ In Otherwise Sweet Comment Ahead Of No Time To Die Release
By Mike Reyes
Looking back at 16 years of James Bond, Daniel Craig admits some points definitely moved faster than others.
It’s been 16 years since Daniel Craig was first cast as James Bond, with 2006’s Casino Royale marking the beginning of the actor’s tenure in the storied role. Through four sequels, a handful of injuries, and countless press days promoting his time as Ian Fleming’s landmark creation, Craig has definitely kept things interesting. But it should come as no surprise that while promoting No Time To Die with a very sweet comment, Daniel Craig admitted that sometimes it was quite a slog.
As he spoke with ET Online, the sixth actor to play the role of James Bond dug into how he feels about his entire arc, which is about to come to its end with No Time To Die. To be sure, Daniel Craig is extremely gracious for the opportunity, just as he has been throughout this latest round of press. But at the same time, Mr. Craig also continued to show the very human side of this extensive gig he’s held onto for almost two decades, courtesy of the following remarks:
Far from the seemingly incendiary comments that Daniel Craig made after finishing Spectre, hearing the James Bond experience labeled as a “slog” is pretty much earned at this point. With details coming out about how physical injuries left Craig unsure he could comfortably do one final 007 movie, those moments of slower going aren’t the worst of his time in the tuxedo. Not to mention, if your job sees you trading injuries with Dave Bautista, and laughing it off later on down the line, a slog or two is a pretty welcomed respite.
Though if we were to guess one of the periods of time that really felt like it was dragging for Daniel Craig’s James Bond career, it has to be the past year and a half. As No Time To Die was completed, but delayed from being released into theaters, Craig has been tied to the role for the longest amount of time any actor has been able to claim. But this last stretch has been one where the details of his exit, as well as the hunt for a new James Bond, have been prolonged due to unusual circumstances.
It’s one thing if production delays are causing a slowdown in the James Bond machinery, however it’s another when the world has grinded to a standstill like it did in 2020. Which only makes the fact that No Time To Die has already seen some fantastic results in international release totally worth the wait. Daniel Craig’s time as Bond, slogs and all, is officially coming to an end. The final push into the new age of James Bond will undoubtedly be a moment where it’s “gone like that,” providing the fitting end to the Craig era of 007,
You can catch the big finale to Daniel Craig’s James Bond story arc in No Time To Die, which is currently open in international markets. Meanwhile the US will finally get to take part in the fun, when early access IMAX showings unfurl this Wednesday. Though you may want to check your listings very carefully if you’re in a country outside of the US and UK, as the rollout for No Time To Die will see some nations slogging until November to finally indulge in the movie.
