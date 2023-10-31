Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The Intense Reaction Harry Potter Fans Have When They Realize He’s ‘Old’ Now, But Honestly Same

All things Harry Potter have been entertaining audiences for decades, and the property is showing no signs of slowing down. Perhaps the most iconic aspect of the Wizarding World is the eight-film Harry Potter movie franchise , which is re-watched annually by generations of fans. The first movie arrived in theaters back in 2001, with the young cast growing up before our eyes. And Daniel Radcliffe reveals the intense reaction Harry Potter fans have when they realize he’s “old” now. As someone who is also in their ‘30s and grew up with the movies, I honestly feel the same.

The cast of Harry Potter has grown up to become full grown adults, with careers that span much more than simply the Wizarding World. Actor Daniel Radcliffe recently became a father , which definitely was mind blowing for fans who still picture him as the Boy Who Lived. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show , the 34 year-old actor spoke to the singer about blowing people’s minds when they meet him. Although there’s a twist: young fans can’t get over the fact that he’s aged. In his words:

I do that to kids on a regular basis. When they see me ‘It’s Harry Potter! You’re old now, what happened?’

Honestly, I get it. It’s hard to believe how much time has passed since the Harry Potter movies hit theaters, especially since the cast is forever young in their appearances as well as attractions at Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter . But Radcliffe and his co-stars are adults now, even if it’s weird for some fans to wrap their minds around. Myself included.

This appearance on Kelly Clarkson came with promotion for Daniel Radcliffe’s current Broadway show Merrily We Roll Along. He was actually the one who brought up Harry Potter, as the host/singer mentioned confusing her kids about her voice role in the UglyDolls movie. One can only imagine how Radcliffe’s first child will react to learning her father is the hero of the Wizarding World.

Radcliffe’s story is a funny one, but he likely has plenty of wild fan interactions, especially while living and performing in New York City. After all, there’s a Harry Potter store in NYC , as well as the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway play. And since he’s also working in the theater district, smart money says Radcliffe gets stopped by fans young and old. They just might be confused by how time has changed the actor.

While it’s still trippy for me to see how both Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint have grown up and become parents , perhaps I shouldn’t be so surprised. After all, the cast is close to my age, with the Boy Who Lived only a year older than me. If I’m in my 30s then so are they; I just never led a movie franchise.