Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why It's Easier To Raise A Baby While Working On Broadway Rather Than A Film, And It Totally Makes Sense

Not long after Daniel Radcliffe became a father , he got right back to work. He and his partner Erin Darke welcomed their little boy into the world in April, and the actor got right back into performing a few months later, playing one of the principal roles in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Now, Broadway is infamous for its strenuous eight shows and week schedule, and it feels like raising a little one would be hard with those hours. However, according to the actor, it’s actually easier than working on a movie, and his logic makes perfect sense.

Asking the question many of us were likely thinking, Stephen Colbert spoke to Radcliffe about how he does eight shows a week while raising a baby. During The Late Show, the Harry Potter star opened up about why it’s actually a bit easier to parent while being on Broadway, saying:

Honestly, I think it's more forgiving than a filming schedule would be. I'm gone in the evenings when he's mostly in bed. I get to be there during the day when he's awake and alert.

Colbert added to Radcliffe’s comments about working on stage vs. a movie after having a baby, saying he understood why Broadway is easier because the hours, while demanding, never change. Whereas while working on a film, the times actors are called to set can be all over the place. On top of all that, filming a movie typically requires actors to travel and live away from home. Since the Miracle Workers star is working on stage, he gets to stay in New York City, which also happens to be where he permanently lives. Overall, the actor agreed, and he said:

It's pretty steady, there's a lot that's kind of great about it.

Radcliffe has been real about parenting , saying that while it’s incredible he sleeps terribly. However, despite the lack of sleep, he’s thriving. Along with his bestselling Broadway show, Merrily We Roll Along , he was seen out and about with his little one on the picket lines amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. Overall, he’s staying active while also being a loving parent, and his consistent schedule likely helps him do that.

Even though the Swiss Army Man actor is working at the moment while raising his child, he has opened up about how being a father will impact his career . While he has no intention to stop acting, he did say that he would be a bit more “selective” moving forward, which totally makes sense.

Overall, it’s lovely to hear about how parenting is going for Daniel Radcliffe, and it’s even better to know that he’s able to balance a demanding work schedule with raising his kiddo.