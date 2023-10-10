Daniel Radcliffe’s Reaction To Parenting Is So Relatable

It’s still mind-boggling to me that Daniel Radcliffe , the actor who first brought magic to the big screen as Harry Potter when he was 11, is now a dad! While the news made a lot of us feel old, since many of us were kids when The Boy Who Lived first graced the big screen, it's also so exciting that the beloved actor is now a father. Now, after officially becoming a parent in April, the British actor gave a very relatable reaction to what parenthood is like.

It can be completely mind-blowing being a first-time parent knowing you brought someone special into the world. While speaking to E! News at the opening night of his successful (and profitable) Broadway show Merrily We Roll Along, Daniel Radcliffe gushed about what parenting has been like for him and his partner, Erin Darke:

He's great, it's amazing. There's a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened.

That’s so sweet! It’s always incredibly nice to hear that someone enjoys being a parent, because it can be a stressful job. When Radcliffe and his partner were first expecting, he said it was a bit “weird” when he realized the Harry Potter cast was old enough to have kids , but I guess we all have to grow up sometime. After all, his Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint is already there as his baby girl was born two years ago.

Remember how Daniel Radcliffe said he had a long answer about parenting too? Here’s some more relatable stuff he had to say on the subject:

It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about. And that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating.

It's very true that holding another life in your hands that you’re responsible for leads to making important decisions that affect everyone. All of the love you place on one human being can absolutely be “terrifying” as the former child star said. But, I'm confident the dynamic duo of him and Darke will be able to tackle any parenting challenges they may face together. Daniel Radcliffe has said that being a father will have an impact on his career as he'll likely become more selective about projects. He’s expressed enthusiasm about more time with his son which he enjoys very much. However, it doesn’t mean he wants to let go of his acting career completely.

One thing that Daniel Radcliffe has noticed about parenting is the frustrating sleep schedule you need to work on with your baby. However, the Miracle Workers actor spoke about the ease of forgiving your child for any stressful times they may bring.

The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life and then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you're like, 'I don't care about any of the things you just did.' That's pretty cool.