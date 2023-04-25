Daniel Radcliffe Is Officially A Father, And Yes I Feel Old

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke. The couple, who have been together for over a decade since meeting on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in 2012, have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight. Still, news broke the two were expecting back in March. The happy news has left many longtime Wizarding World fans, including myself, feeling like they’ve aged a decade overnight. That’s right, seeing the actor become a parent makes me feel so old.

On Monday photos were obtained by the Daily Mail (via Page Six), which showed the couple walking in New York City while pushing a stroller. Daniel was spotted happily pushing the stroller, opting for a casual appearance wearing a grey graphic T-shirt, navy blue baseball cap, and a protective face mask. Darke was also dressed casually in a black T-shirt, light-wash jeans, and a green corduroy coat, which she paired with bright orange boots. It’s a heartwarming sight to behold, seeing the new family trio out and about.

If you’re feeling strange about how grown-up the Potter cast has become, don’t worry because you’re not alone. Radcliffe isn’t even the first from the fantasy series to welcome a child . In May 2020, Rupert Grint, best known for portraying Ron Weasley in the Potter franchise, and his partner Georgia Groome welcomed their first child, announcing the exciting news on his Instagram . In a past interview, the Miracle Workers actor acknowledged that fans of the famous Wizarding World franchise might feel shocked that the cast members now have children. Specifically, Radcliffe expressed empathy toward the fandom following the news of Rupert Grint becoming a father :

Look we’re not as close as we once were, but technically I’ve Rupert [Grint] and Tom [Felton], I’ve texted them actually both quite a bit recently because of Rupert’s baby. I mean that is like still wild to me that we are now at the stage where we are having kids and I’m sure that is a fact that makes the rest of the world feel very old.

So, if it’s weird for you to see your favorite child stars starting families, don’t worry; it’s strange for all of us.

The list of Harry Potter actors who now have children doesn’t begin and end with Grint and Radcliffe. Additionally, Devon Murray (Seamus Finnegan) became a father in 2021. Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown) has four children with her partner Alfie Brown. Meanwhile, Scarlett Hefner (Pansy Parkinson) and Afshan Azad (Padma Patil) also have children. Time marches on and we are all getting older, and nothing quite reminds us as much as seeing some of our favorite childhood stars becoming parents.

Congratulations are in order for Radcliffe and Darke and their beautiful and growing family, even if it makes this writer feel ancient.