Daniel Radcliffe Remembers The Most ‘Intense And So Crazy’ Set Days Filming The Harry Potter Movies
Daniel Radcliffe describes the “intense and so crazy” set days he had filming the Harry Potter movies.
With Daniel Radcliffe playing the magical title role of all of the Harry Potter movies, it required a lot of stunt work as Harry battled dark forces. And even though the actor's stunt work involved the help of green screens, harnesses, stunt people and other methods, it still required a lot of work from the British actor. Radcliffe recalled the most “intense and so crazy” moments he experienced on the set of the Harry Potter movies.
Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter time had a lot of action-packed moments ever since he was brought into the Wizarding World at the age of 11. Luckily, all of this stunt work didn’t cause the young actor to quit the franchise as a kid. In a video speaking to GQ about his most iconic characters, Radcliffe recalled the “intense and so crazy” experiences he had while filming the Harry Potter movies:
Filming underwater scenes in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is definitely not an easy task. According to the WB Studio Tour, Daniel Radcliffe swam in the largest underwater filming tank in Europe, which held two million liters of water. The Digital Fix reported that Radcliffe needed to have six months of scuba diving training, starting in smaller pools and eventually advancing to deeper ones. Not to mention he had to do all of this with webbed hands and feet! Now, that’s a dedicated actor. It's no wonder Radcliffe landed his signature role due to his spirit.
Not only were the underwater scenes in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire a dire task for Daniel Radcliffe, but so was an underwater scene in The Half-Blood Prince. He continued:
Well now we’ll be watching that scene a lot differently from now on. Daniel Radcliffe once recalled another crazy stunt he had to do in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. This involved the scene when the Swiss Army Man actor had to free-fall down a roof when he was battling a dragon. Even though he had a harness on him, he was “absolutely terrified” at the concept of having only the harness to catch him in the end. This was another example of a stunt Radcliffe knows he’ll never have the opportunity to do again in any other movie he does.
Luckily, Daniel Radcliffe’s next role won’t involve “intense and so crazy” set days shooting underwater scenes and free-falling roof stunts. He’ll be gracing us with his quirky presence playing bespectacled pop culture icon Weird Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story which is coming to The Roku Channel on November 4th. You can watch Daniel Radcliffe’s impressive stunt work in all of the Harry Potter movies with your HBO Max subscription and your Peacock subscription.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.