After Daniel Radcliffe Becoming A Dad News Dropped, Harry Potter Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

Can you believe it’s been over two decades since the first time we saw Daniel Radcliffe as our favorite wizard? Where has the time gone? Well, this British star is no longer the 11-year-old boy we met in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. He’s now a 33-year-old man who's expecting his first child with his partner and, of course, Harry Potter fans are weighing in on the exciting news.

It’s hard to believe that the Harry Potter stars we grew up with are no longer children anymore, and are old enough to have kids of their own . Just back in May 2020, Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint’s first kid was born , and now both Harry and Ron will be parents. As Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Drake prepare to welcome their first child, his fans are in total shock as they fully realize the Miracle Workers actor is no longer a child, but an adult who is about to have a child of his own. Like this Twitter user who wrote.

I just read that Daniel Radcliffe is gonna be a father soon. He’s having a baby. I’m feeling so old suddenly. 😵‍💫

Do you want to feel even older? The beginning of 2022 started with Harry Potter fans watching the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special with an HBO Max subscription . The cast all got together to share memorable moments like the instant chemistry they all had during the casting process, the pressures of stardom, and how the magical franchise impacted Radcliffe’s life. Thinking about how it's been over 20 years since we saw Hogwarts for the first time, and how many of the stars have families of their own is quite baffling. Another Harry Potter fan on Twitter could relate to this while reading the People article about the Swiss Army Man star's big life news, and it made them realize that time is moving fast.

Want to feel old? Harry Potter is having a baby!😳👵🏻🤣

Harry Potter fans are not the only ones shocked by Daniel Radcliffe being over 30 now . This actor, himself, has spoken before about his peers looking “pale” when revealing his age and that they feel “they’ve aged a thousand years.” Another Twitter user expressed thoughts resembling that of the actor's peers while thinking about how the boy who lived is now a full-grown man.

This baby is gonna be a father soon 😭🫶🏻#danielradcliffe pic.twitter.com/lB94NeZvpRMarch 24, 2023 See more

The question on my mind is whether or not Daniel Radcliffe will buy a whole bunch of Harry Potter merchandise for this little tyke as he or she grows up. Maybe he’ll show his child Harry Potter footage like Rupert Grint shows clips to his daughter whether she understands them yet or not.

While Harry Potter is timeless, it's hard to reckon with the fact that the cast is all grown up. This Twitter post basically voices what all of Daniel Radcliffe's fans are thinking right now:

I just found out Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first baby and I've never felt older in my life. Yer an elderly, Wendy. pic.twitter.com/maPJd2FwDEMarch 26, 2023 See more

Clearly, fans think Daniel Radcliffe on the verge of becoming a dad says a lot about themselves. While we've grown up with the actor, and still watch the movies he starred in as a child, it’s time we accept that he's all grown up, and we’re growing up with him. Congratulations to the soon-to-be-father in the next stage of his life.