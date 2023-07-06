Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About How Being A Father Could Impact His Hollywood Career

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Drake became parents earlier this spring when they welcomed their son into the world. While fans of the Harry Potter actor celebrated the news about his newborn , he got right back to work, because his show Miracle Workers is about to premiere on the 2023 TV schedule . However, he recently opened up about how being a father could impact his Hollywood career and the projects he decides to take on.

It’s been three months since the news broke about Daniel Radcliffe’s child , so while the actor was promoting his series Miracle Workers, he was asked about how his new baby is doing. While happily speaking about his kiddo and his girlfriend, the Harry Potter star also opened up about how being a parent will affect his career. He explained to E! News that fatherhood hasn’t impacted how he picks his roles yet, but he did say:

I'm sure I'm going to probably, for at least a few years, become a little more selective about how much I work just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I'd like to continue doing that. But obviously, I love my job and I'm not going to stop doing that.

So, have no fear fans, it sounds like Daniel Radcliffe has no intentions of taking a big break from acting. However, understandably, he is going to be a bit more selective so he can maximize his time with his family.

While giving an update about how his baby is doing right now, Radcliffe joked that said his son is talking at three months old, and is “very advanced.” However, on a more serious note, the parent explained that:

He’s smiling, and that’s all I need. That’s awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that, so I’m really happy with that.

Isn’t that the sweetest thing ever? Radcliffe is famously private about his personal life, so getting this little glimpse into his life as a new parent is so sweet. Thinking about milestones like this makes it incredibly clear why the actor plans to be more selective with his work moving forward as well.

Luckily, we won’t have to think about a drought of content from Daniel Radcliffe, as he has no plans to stop working altogether. While he doesn't have any projects in the works at the moment, Season 4 of Miracle Workers is set to premiere on July 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS. Along with this project, over the last year, he has starred in six other projects, including The Lost City and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

So, with all that said, as Daniel Radcliffe spends time with his little family, fans still have a lot to look forward to from the actor.