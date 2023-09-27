Daniel Radcliffe Is Doing Fewer Movies These Days, But His Broadway Show Is Making A Ton Of Money

After Daniel Radcliffe ’s Harry Potter run came to an end in 2011, he took on many different types of roles . The British actor had horns growing out of his head in Horns, played a farting corpse in Swiss Army Man, and he did characters from different time periods in the TBS series Miracle Workers. These days, the Harry Potter alum is doing fewer film roles and he recently officially became a father . However, his career is still thriving as his Broadway show is a financial success.

Daniel Radcliffe might not be appearing on the silver screen as much as he did during his Harry Potter years, however, his acting career is far from over. According to Deadline , the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story actor is starring in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, and it's already made a ton of money. Costarring Hamilton’s Jonathan Groff and Carousel’s Lindsay Mendez, the Stephen Sondheim classic broke the six-performance house record at the Hudson Theatre grossing $1.3 million during its first preview week. On average, a ticket costs about $225.07, and the venue was at 100% seat capacity grossing exactly $1,304,508 over the course of its first six preview shows. A record like this hasn’t been broken since David Byrne’s American Utopia’s made $1.18 million.

This is an amazing feat for the Broadway revival! After theaters were struggling to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s nice to know that people are more than willing to pay for tickets to see a stage production they can’t view anywhere else. Plus, it helps that Daniel Radcliffe, who plays lyricist and playwright Charley Kringas in the production, is the secondary protagonist in the musical. Being a well-known name in the film industry likely helps turn fans of his into theatergoers.

Harry Potter fans have been lining up to see their beloved actor up on stage ever since Radcliffe exhibited stage nudity in his theater debut Equus in 2007. A few years later, he wowed audiences with the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and he came back to Broadway with the play The Lifespan of a Fact in 2018. A couple of years later, Radcliffe took part in Samuel Beckett's Endgame/ Rough for Theatre II. As the Kill Your Darlings actor is a triple threat with his acting, singing, and dancing skills, he truly knows how to bring an audience in.

The last movie that Daniel Radcliffe starred in was The Roku Channel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which reached new heights of unhinged lunacy. But, that was last year, and he hasn’t done a new movie since. He also had a new season of his show Miracle Workers premiere on the 2023 TV schedule. Other than that, his focus has been set on the stage.

However, the 34-year-old actor has a good excuse for not appearing on screen as often as we're used to. Ever since April, his new role as a father to his son has had the London-born actor very busy. A few months after the birth of his child, Radcliffe said being a father could impact his career, and he might become more selective when it comes to choosing his projects. Have no fear, though, as he still made it clear he’s not stopping acting anytime soon.

Daniel Radcliffe may not be in as many movies as he used to be, but he hasn't gone anywhere and is still working. In fact, his latest Broadway revival is doing exceptionally well in ticket sales. Merrily We Roll Along’s opening night will be on October 10, and while the actor doesn’t have any movie roles on the 2023 movie schedule he will be killing it on stage eight times a week for the foreseeable future.