‘It Felt Free’: Why Kristen Stewart Loved Having An Intimacy Coordinator For Love Scenes In Love Lies Bleeding
Plus, what the actress had to say about those 'free-for-all' sex scenes in her past.
Movie fans have been eagerly awaiting Kristen Stewart's new romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding to drop on the 2024 movie release schedule (it hits theaters March 8) ever since it earned rave reviews at Sundance earlier this year. Early-bird viewers praised the star's potent, electric chemistry with her co-star Katy O'Brian, and Stewart recently revealed that their onscreen connection was boosted by the presence of an intimacy coordinator.
The 33-year-old actress plays a reclusive gym manager Lou, who falls hard for Jackie (O'Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder with dreams of making it big in Las Vegas. Things quickly heat up between the characters—as seen in Love Lies Bleeding's steamy, tense trailer—though their relationship is complicated by Lou's criminal family (led by a terrifying Ed Harris). In portraying the bond between Lou and Jackie, Stewart told Yahoo Entertainment that the movie's intimacy coordinator helped make filming those physical scenes feel "free":
An intimacy coordinator is a member of a film crew who acts as a liaison between the actors and the rest of production, most often during the filming of sex scenes. This staffer works closely with directors, movement coaches and choreographers to help map out how simulated sex, instances of nudity and other intimate scenes will play out both onscreen and during filming.
The Oscar-nominated star—known for her performances in Spencer, Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, Happiest Season and the Twilight franchise, among others—noted that that "freeing" feeling she had on Love Lies Bleeding wasn't always the case when she's filmed intimate scenes in the past:
The actress, who came out publicly while hosting Saturday Night Live back in 2017 and has become a queer icon in the years since, also praised the upcoming A24 film for its refreshing depiction of queer people in the 1980s-set story:
You can see exactly how well Kristen Stewart's intimacy coordinator did in fostering that freedom between Lou and Jackie when Love Lies Bleeding hits theaters on March 8.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Adam Holmes