‘I’m Going Crazy’: Denzel Washington May Be Close To Retirement, But It Sounds Like He’s Going All Out In Gladiator II First

Denzel Washington has had a long and successful career and, in the process, he’s become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. So the thought of him retiring from the business is a bit daunting, but it would seem that he’s inching closer to riding off into the proverbial sunset. Before he does that, though, the Oscar winner still has work to do, and that includes promoting his upcoming 2024 movie release – the highly anticipated Gladiator II . Now, Washington is discussing how he went all in for the part.

In Ridley Scott’s long-gestating sequel, Denzel Washington takes on the role of Macrinus – a slave-turned-arms dealer who plans to usurp power from Rome’s emperors and rule it for himself. Washington was recently present for a special press screening of the movie alongside some of his co-stars. It was there that the 69-year-old actor opened up (via THR ) about what it was like to embody a character against the backdrop of ancient Rome. All in all, it sounds like he relished the opportunity to engage in this sort of “play”:

When you would walk around, you were in Rome, and it seemed like 10,000 extras and horses. It was make-believe, it was play, it was fun; just put the gear on, put the dress on and go, that’s the way I look at it. I’m putting this dress on, these rings and I’m going crazy.

Few would likely argue with the notion that for his films, Ridley Scott knows how to create worlds that feel tangible and fleshed out. Gladiator II cast member Connie Nielsen conveyed the filmmaker’s talent for doing that when she discussed her reunion with the British filmmaker and what it felt like walking back into the Colosseum after 25 years . So it’s easy to see how the American Gangster star would go “crazy” over the movie-making magic and have fun wearing extravagant costumes and being over the top when needed.

The Gladiator II trailer provided fans with hints of Marcinus’ characterization and, at first glance, he seemed to be a delightful kind of slimeball. Denzel Washington shared comments amid the screening that certainly back up that assumption. While chatting about Macrinus, Washington was humorously blunt:

He’s trying to use everybody. He’d use his mother, he’d use his own children; he’s already used up his soul, so he didn’t have any left. He’s in bed with the devil.

This is somewhat bittersweet due to the fact that this could be one of the last times we see the acclaimed actor perform such roles. About a month ago, the Philadelphia star admitted that there’s not much more he wants to do as an actor. Though that may be sad to some, it does make sense, considering the vast amount of varied work the actor/director/producer has been able to do over the years. The Fences helmer didn’t provide an exact timetable for his retirement plans, though it sounds like he could hang it up sooner rather than later.

At the very least, amid the wave of early positive reactions to Gladiator II , Denzel Washington is being praised for his performance alongside lead actor Paul Mescal. Some even believe Washington could end up snagging a third Academy Award for his work. So, while the revered thespian may soon be calling it a day career-wise, it seems he’s (unsurprisingly) not phoning anything in and remains at the top of his game.

See Denzel Washington’s performance in Gladiator II when it opens in theaters on November 22. And, on that same day, anyone with a Netflix subscription can stream the Washington-produced adaptation of The Piano Lesson.