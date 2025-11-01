‘I Didn’t Have A Clue.’ The Amazing Spider-Man’s Martin Sheen Shares How He Realized Playing Uncle Ben Was Such A Big Deal For Fans
At least he knows now!
Martin Sheen has had an illustrious career that includes the likes of Apocalypse Now (where he was actually bleeding in the opening sequence), Wall Street, The Departed and The West Wing. However, for fans of superhero movies, he’ll always be best known as Ben Parker, a.k.a. Uncle Ben, in The Amazing Spider-Man, arguably the most underrated Spider-Man movie. And yet, Sheen had no idea when he took on the role what a big deal it was, though he certainly got the message a few years back during a special event.
During his appearance on Happy Sad Confused to talk about his body of work and his new podcast, The Martin Sheen Show, the actor was asked by host Josh Horowitz if he knew when he cast as Uncle Ben how iconic the character was to generations of young men and women. Sheen answered:
If Martin Sheen isn’t interested in the more fantastical blockbusters, then I can’t fault him for not realizing how important Uncle Ben is to the Spider-Man mythology and its fans. He certainly would have understood that had he seen 2002’s Spider-Man, where Cliff Robertson played the role. Still, I’m thankful the man who introduced Sheen for that commencement speech mentioned Ben, and that the people in the crowd made their passion known. We stan Uncle Ben around these parts.
Sadly, Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben suffered the same fate as most versions of the character do: an untimely death. In The Amazing Spider-Man, he was fatally shot while trying to stop a thief whom his nephew Peter, played by Andrew Garfield, allowed to escape. Unlike Cliff Robertson, who later reprised his Ben as a ghost in Spider-Man 2 and through a flashback in Spider-Man 3, Sheen wasn’t present in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but archival footage of him was used in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
The Amazing Spider-Man can be streamed with either a Disney+ subscription or Netflix subscription if you’re in the mood to revisit Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben performance. Otherwise, next up on the upcoming Spider-Man movies front is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fourth installment in the Tom Holland-led film series is due out July 31 on the 2026 movies schedule.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
