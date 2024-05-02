More Details On The Conversation Ryan Reynolds And Dwayne Johnson Had About Showing Up On Time Dropped. Now, The Red One Team Has Some Thoughts About The Actor Being '7 To 8' Hours Late

Dwayne Johnson is known as one of the hardest working people in Hollywood, constantly producing and starring in major projects. But the wrestler turned actor's reputation has been under examination recently, after a report by The Wrap claimed that The Rock was frequently late, peeing in water bottles, and costing production on the upcoming comedy Red One millions in the process. Since then a previous reported confrontation Johnson had with Ryan Reynolds has come back to light. And now the studio behind Red One has issued a statement about his alleged behavior.

TMZ did a deep dive into the reported conflict that happened when Johnson and Reynolds were filming the movie Red Notice with Gal Gadot (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription). Per their sources, the two A-listers did have words while filming the movie, related to The Rock's lateness. But it wasn't the "huge fight" that it's been made to be online. They continued filming and promoting the film, and reportedly are still on good terms.

After this report by TMZ was published, a rep from Amazon MGM Studios issued a statement about the allegations that Johnson was up to eight hours late while filming Red One. It reads:

Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One -- a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season. Our testing has been very strong -- the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself -- and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up 7-8 hours late to set is both ridiculous and false

There you have it. The studio is refuting the wild reports about Dwayne Johnson's behavior on the set of Red One. This is seems like a far more legitimate source than the anonymous folks who claimed that he was costing production millions of dollars for showing up to set late. And the upcoming holiday movie will be released as planned later this year.

In the statement, it references how the upcoming Dwayne Johnson movie debuted footage at CinemaCon this year. Unfortunately the journalists in the room weren't able to write about what they saw. Still, it seems to have galvanized the studio about the movie's release, as well as its relationship with The Rock.

