Diablo Cody Reveals The Concept For The 9 To 5 Reboot, And It’s Winning Me Over

When it was announced back in 2018 that 9 to 5 was getting a sequel , I honestly had mixed opinions. On one hand, creative backing with names like Jennifer Aniston was exciting, and I was interested to see how sexism in the workplace could be portrayed in a modern-day setting. On the other hand, the original film is one of the best movies of the 80s , featuring once-in-a-generation talents Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda. Part of me wished Hollywood would let it be. But, now, a reboot is in the works, and screenwriter Diablo Cody's comments about the storytelling updates she hopes to include in the flick are starting to win me over.

The scribe -- who's known for her work on Jennifer's Body, Juno and more -- recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly . It was during that conversation that Diablo Cody revealed she has finally completed her script for the upcoming 9 to 5 reboot. While the film is still in early stages of development, the Oscar winner did disclose the concept for it, and it has to do with intergenerational differences:

One thing that was really fun about it for me is that the original movie focused on the battle of the sexes and the corporate world," Cody said. "And to me, I see most of the conflict taking place generationally, like Gen Z versus boomers in the workplace, and how now we have this whole generation of people coming up who've learned to set boundaries, and that is actually, shockingly enough, a new development.

This dynamic is definitely relevant right now, especially as political correctness criteria has changed as well as the way we speak to each other. The Internet age has drawn hard lines between generations more than ever, yet workplaces require these generations to interact and reach common ground on a daily basis. This concept could totally work for a movie and could even be as revolutionary as 9 to 5 was in its own time. Maybe even a clever title change to something like 9 to 8 could be maybe a deeper reflection on the work life balance that's seemingly disappearing in the modern American workplace.

Even though the topics Diablo Cody seeks to explore are rather poignant, the writer still plans for the upcoming film to be a comedy. This is also a good idea, considering the comedic sensibilities of the original cast is what makes 9 to 5 worth checking out all these years later. Cody continued to explain her concept, saying:

You have other generations out there in the corporate world who we're told just to kind of suck it up. So there's definitely a cultural clash there, and I thought, 'Oh, this seems like it's so ripe for comedic treatment.' It hasn't been cast or anything like that, but I feel like we're moving forward with it. It was really an exciting thing to work on.

I’m really starting to see the vision and slowly getting on board with this project. Part of me still wishes that Diablo Cody’s workplace comedy can exist separately from the 9 to 5 legacy, but I understand that in today’s Hollywood, IP and name recognition are sometimes essential to getting a project off the ground. Plus, maybe the “boomer generation” representation in this new film could be a fun way to bring back 9 to 5 stars like Parton , Fonda, and Tomlin. OG cast cameos in reboots are always fun fan service, and seeing these ladies back on screen together in some capacity would be a real treat. Recent reports say they have passed on the project , but I’m still hoping they can be convinced.

The 9 to 5 reboot is still in the early stages of the production process, so it may be a while before we see Diablo Cody's project on the big screen. After hearing Cody's comments, I'm intrigued to hear more. In the meantime, you can check out the beloved original 9 to 5, which is currently available to stream with a Philo package . Also, for more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas and streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .