Everything You Need To Know About Philo Channels Available, Packages, And Cost

Philo is one of the cheapest cord-cutting services on the market, costing a small fraction of what you'd pay for a cable package. So what's the catch? The low cost is reflected in the lineup of Philo channels, which isn't as comprehensive as what you'll find elsewhere. That said, it does include a selection of popular TV networks like AMC and TLC.

While there might be several notable absences, particularly for avid sports fans, with a little outside-the-box thinking, you can still make Philo the foundation of an excellent, cable-free home entertainment package. Read on as we break down the various Philo TV packages and compare the service with some of the best cable alternatives around, including Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

What is the cost of a Philo package?

Philo offers a single subscription plan that costs $25 per month (opens in new tab) and includes more than 70 TV channels. That's after a 7-day Philo free trial.

The biggest channels are AMC, TLC, Nickelodeon, Food Network and MTV, which should give you an indication of Philo's strengths and weaknesses.

There are no major local TV networks, such as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW, sports channels, such as ESPN and FS1.

However, because Philo is so cheap, it's possible to get access to ESPN, NBC and CBS on a streaming-only basis without breaking the bank. Not a perfect workaround by any stretch, but certainly a decent option.

Philo offers up to 10 extra channels and services for an additional fee. More details on these, plus Philo's full lineup of channels, can be found further down the page.

(Image credit: Philo)

What channels does Philo have?

Philo offers more than 70 TV channels as standard at the time of writing, though the full channel lineup may differ from area to area.

A&E

AccuWeather Network

AMC

American Heroes Channel

Animal Planet

aspireTV

AXS TV

BBC America

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

Catchy Comedy

Cheddar News (free)

CLEO TV

CMT

Comedy Central

Cooking Channel

Crackle (free)

Crime + Investigation

Deck the Hallmark

Destination America

Discovery Channel

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

FETV

Food Network

FYI

Game Show Network

getTV

Great American Family

Great American Living

Gusto TV (free)

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Heroes & Icons

HGTV

History

IFC

INSP

Investigation Discovery

Kin (free)

Law&Crime

Lifetime

LMN

Logo

Magnolia Network

MeTV

Motor Trend

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV Live

MTV2

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

Nicktoons

Oprah Winfrey Network

Paramount Network

PlayersTV (free)

pocket.watch (free)

Pop TV

RetroCrush (free)

REVOLT

Revry (free)

Ryan and Friends (free)

Science Channel

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Story Television

Sundance TV

Tastemade

TeenNick

TLC

Travel Channel

TV Land

TV One

UPtv

USA TODAY (free)

VH1

Vice

WE tv

However, additional channels and services are available via a selection of optional add-ons, which you'll need to pay extra for.

What add-ons are available on Philo and how much do they cost?

Philo offers three add-ons, each of which includes several services.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Add-Ons Channels Price Movies and More FMC, HDNet Movies, REELZ and Sony Movies $3 MGM Plus MGM+, MGM+ Hits and MGM+ Marquee $6 STARZ STARZ, STARZ Encore and STARZ Kids & Family $9

You can subscribe to multiple Philo add-ons, and you can even try them free of charge by selecting them for your seven-day free trial.

Just note that as soon as your free trial ends, you'll be charged for everything that's in your Philo package.

Subscribe to all three add-ons, for instance, and your first bill will amount to $43 – unless you remove them from your plan before you're billed.

(Image credit: Philo)

How to sign up to Philo

New customers

Head to the Philo website (opens in new tab)

Select 'Start your 7-day free trial'

Enter your email address or phone number

Follow the the link sent to your email

Or copy the code and enter it on the Philo website

Select the add-ons that you want, if any

Enter your payment details

Hit 'Start free trial'

If, during the period of your free trial, you decide that you'd rather not pay for a Philo subscription, you can simply cancel through the Philo website.

You'll still retain access to Philo for the remainder of your free trial period.

Returning customers

Head to the Philo website (opens in new tab)

Log in using the details of your old Philo account

Select 'Reactivate'

Confirm your subscription and payment details

How does Philo’s channel offering compare to other cable cutting services?

It's tough to make a like-for-like comparison between Philo, Sling TV (opens in new tab), FuboTV (opens in new tab) and Hulu + Live TV (opens in new tab), which are the other best cable alternatives on the market, because there are so many different addons and plans available from each service.

One thing that stands out, however, is the complete absence of major sports channels on Philo.

That said, it's worth stressing that Philo is by far the cheapest of the four services, and customers can get their sports fix by signing up to ESPN Plus (from $9.99 per month (opens in new tab)), Peacock TV (from $4.99 per month) or Paramount Plus (from $4.99 per month) separately.

A regular Philo plan plus all of those three would cost $44.97 per month, which is comparable to a Sling TV plan and significantly less than a subscription to either FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

The lack of major local TV networks on Philo, however, is trickier to get around.

While Peacock TV ($4.99 per month (opens in new tab)) will give you access to NBC shows, Paramount Plus (from $4.99 per month (opens in new tab)) will give you access to CBS shows and The CW website (opens in new tab) will let you watch some CW shows for free, you'll still miss out on ABC and Fox.