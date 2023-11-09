Disney’s Wish Has Screened, And The First Reactions To Ariana DeBose And Chris Pine’s Animated Movie All Say The Same Thing
What do critics think?
It feels like the year is quickly coming to an end, but there are still plenty of movies on the 2023 movie schedule as we head into the holiday season. Disney has been known to give us something to be thankful for in November, releasing animated classics like Encanto and Frozen around Thanksgiving. This year’s offering is Wish — the story of Asha, a 17-year-old who makes a wish on a star to save her kingdom — and critics who were able to catch an early screening of the upcoming Disney movie are hitting social media with their first reactions.
Asha is voiced by Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose, and she’s joined by Alan Tudyk as her talking goat companion Valentino and Chris Pine as the delicious Disney villain King Magnifico. Anticipation seems to be high for Wish, as it’s already surpassed a major record set by Frozen 2. Let’s see what people are saying about the movie ahead of its November 22 release.
Junior Felix of The Hashtag Show seems to have gotten everything one could ask for from a Disney animated movie — high praise considering this is Disney’s milestone 100th anniversary. Felix writes on X:
Dana Abercrombie of The Koalition agrees Wish is the perfect movie to mark the occasion, praising the leading voice actors:
When it comes to Disney animation, the music is as big a factor as anything, and the Wish soundtrack doesn’t disappoint, according to Jazzy Tangcay of Variety. In fact there are at least two possible options worthy of following viral earworms of the past like Frozen’s “Let It Go” and Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Tangcay says, writing:
That should come as no surprise, since one of the things we know about Wish is that Grammy nominee Julia Michaels penned original songs for the movie. Also Ariana DeBose brings her own stacked resumé, which boasts projects like West Side Story, Hamilton and Schmigadoon! Aaron Perine of ComicBook.com seconds the above critic’s opinion, hinting that it won’t take parents long to memorize the songs on this soundtrack. Perine compliments the animation as well, posting:
Caitlin Tyrrell of ScreenRant agrees with the other critics, praising the leading actors and the film overall as an appropriate offering for the 100th anniversary. Tyrrell writes:
Wish is a classic story with modern twists — which certainly does seem fitting to honor the company’s long legacy — and Eric Goldman of Fandom says the animated wishing star and Chris Pine’s villain are the best parts.
We’ve still got a couple of weeks before we can see Wish in theaters, and the full reviews next week should give us an even better picture of what critics think about it, but so far the reactions are overwhelmingly positive. While we wait for Wish to hit the big screen, you can get a jump on next year’s projects by checking out our 2024 movie release schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
