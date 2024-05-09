Pamela Anderson's Been Praised For Going Makeup Free On Red Carpets. Her Sons Were 'Horrified'

Pamela Anderson has had a whirlwind career, one where the public has paid very close attention to both her personal life and her appearance. She's been having a bit of a renaissance lately, appearing on Broadway in Chicago, her documentary Pamela, a Love Story (which is available with a Netflix subscription), as well as her first book. The Baywatch icon was praised for going makeup free during recent appearances, but recently joked that her sons were "horrified."

Pamela, a Love Story was actually directed by Anderson's son Brandon Lee, and the doc showed how close she is to her children. So perhaps it should be no surprise that they weighed in when she stopped wearing makeup for a period of time. As Anderson revealed in a cover story on HighSnobiety:

My boys were like, ‘Mom, you must have a glam team.’ And my agents were like, ‘You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?’ I go, ‘I know how to put a dress on myself. I don’t need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.’ And they were just horrified.

Pretty iconic behavior. Although it doesn't sound like Anderson's loved ones and team necessarily felt the same when she decided to go to events without glam. After all, she's glamorous enough herself. And in the end folks really loved seeing her rock the natural look.

Many fans got to reconnect with Anderson's story in her acclaimed Netflix documentary. So perhaps it's for this reason that people responded so strongly when she went make up free; that's mostly how we saw her throughout Pamela, a Love Story's runtime.

Fans have watched as Anderson has reclaimed her image and power in this new chapter in her life. Pamela Anderson and her family weren't fond of their portrayal in the scripted series Pam & Tommy (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription). But she was able to change the conversation through the documentary, as well as her book Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth.

The Ander-ssance is seemingly showing no signs of slowing down, to the delight of her fans. She's set to star in Gia Coppola's upcoming drama The Last Showgirl, where she'll play a veteran Vegas showgirl and will be joined by Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Billie Lourd, and more. Anderson also has a role in the Naked Gun remake, which is another exciting project for the 56 year-old icon.

It seems like the sky's the limit for Pamela Anderson nowadays, and it should be fun seeing where this comeback takes her next. Whether or not she continues to go makeup free at events remains to be seen, but we all know where her family sits on that particular subject now. While we wait for more news, check the 2024 movie release dates.