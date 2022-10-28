Don't Worry Darling's Florence Pugh Is Teaming With The Northman's Alexander Skarsgård For A Thriller

Evidently Florence Pugh never stops finding new projects. Considering this young actress is now Oscar and BAFTA nominated, it makes sense why she’s a woman in demand. What’s ahead next for Pugh is teaming up with The Northman’s Alexander Skarsgård for an upcoming thriller.

Seeing Florence Pugh in original movies like Don’t Worry Darling and Midsommar really introduced audiences to her superb acting range. According to Deadline , she’ll get to star in another original movie called The Pack, where she’ll team up with the film’s director and co-star Alexander Skarsgård. This thriller is about a group of documentarians who brave the Alaskan wilderness to save a near-extinct species of wolves, but after the crew reunites at a prestigious award ceremony, drama ensues when a deadly truth threatens the work they've accomplished. Michael Clayton’s Jennifer Fox will be producing the script financed by 30WEST and written by Rose Gilroy, who's also penning Apple TV+'s Project Artemis.

The 26-year-old actress has so much on her plate going forward. The Black Widow star was added to the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and plays a key role in Dune: Part Two - two of the most anticipated new movies of 2023 . As for the rest of this year, you'll be able to watch Florence Pugh’s haunting performance in The Wonder with your Netflix subscription soon, and she's also voicing Goldilocks in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. So we have period dramas, animated films, biopics and thrillers in this young actress’s upcoming filmography. If she tackled a romantic comedy, you’d be able to safely say she’s tackled every film genre.

While Alexander Skarsgård has tried his hand at directing for the Swedish-Finnish short film To Kill a Child, The Pack would be Skarsgård’s directorial feature film debut. But you’ll have plenty of opportunities to see The Northman actor in front of the camera, like in the upcoming horror film Infinity Pool with Pearl’s Mia Goth, as well as in the forthcoming biopic Lee with Kate Winslet about World War II photographer Lee Miller. Skarsgård will also be around for another famous actor’s directorial debut in Michael Shannon’s Eric Larue. Skarsgård and Pugh clearly have their work cut out for them.

The Pack will begin shooting in March with no release date announced as of yet. The plot of The Pack almost reminds me of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which follows a group of girls who survived a plane crash, only to be stuck in the wilderness taking on cannibalistic rituals to survive. With wolves being the central theme of this psychological thriller, I can only imagine this film follows a grisly tone with stellar performances.